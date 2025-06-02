There are days when cooking feels like a chore. You order takeout or pack leftovers after dinner. And like most people, you probably reach for the microwave to reheat your food. Sure, it may dry out a bit, but eating cold food is rarely appealing. This is especially true for fish dishes. Whether it is a crunchy fried fish, a grilled fillet, or a spicy fish curry, the flavours are usually amazing. However, when you reheat fish in the microwave the next day, disappointment often follows. The texture turns rubbery, the smell becomes overpowering, and the dish loses its original charm. So why does reheating fish in a microwave cause these problems? If you have wondered this every time you heat up fish, here is what is really happening.





Why You Should Avoid Reheating Fish in a Microwave

The answer lies in how microwaves work. They heat food by using electromagnetic waves that rapidly excite water molecules. Fish is delicate and rich in protein, which does not react well to the uneven and aggressive heating produced by microwaves. Instead of warming evenly, the edges of the fish overcook while the centre remains cold. On top of that, the microwave's waves can break down the natural oils in fish, releasing a strong, unpleasant odour that tends to linger inside the appliance.

The Best Way to Reheat Fish

To keep the texture and flavour intact, use low-temperature reheating methods. A pan on the stovetop with a little oil or butter helps restore crispness without drying the inside out. For grilled or baked fish, heating it slowly in a low-temperature oven ensures even warming. If your fish is part of a curry or gravy, gently reheating it in a saucepan preserves the taste and prevents overcooking.

How to Reheat Seafood Leftovers the Right Way

1. Always Use an Oven

Avoid microwaving seafood altogether to prevent it drying out. Preheat the oven to 135°C, wrap your seafood in foil to keep moisture locked in, and heat for 10 to 15 minutes. This slow reheating method protects the texture and flavour.

2. Reheat Gently in Sauce or Gravy

If your seafood is in curry or gravy, warm it slowly over low heat in a pan. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and to ensure even heating.

3. Only Reheat What You Plan to Eat

Reheating seafood multiple times damages its texture and increases the risk of bacteria. Take out only the portion you want and reheat once. Seafood is delicate, and repeated heating ruins both flavour and safety.

4. Always Check the Temperature

For food safety, seafood should reach an internal temperature of at least 74°C when reheated. Without a thermometer, make sure the dish is steaming hot throughout with no cold spots. This step is crucial, especially if the seafood has been refrigerated for more than a day.





Keep these tips in mind to enjoy your fish and seafood leftovers without losing the taste or risking your health. Reheat carefully and avoid the microwave to keep your meals fresh, tasty, and safe.