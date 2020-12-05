Winter Eye Care: 5 Seasonal Foods That Can Help Nourish Your Eyes

The words healthy eating and healthy living go hand in hand. A well-balanced nutritious meal, coupled with healthy lifestyle, helps promote overall fit mind and body- eye health being one of them. If you look around, you will find many of us having several eye-related issues including poor eye sight, dry eyes, cataract, macular degeneration and more. While some of these problems occur due to over stress and our addiction to technology, others are seasonal or due to rising pollution in the environment. One such issue is dry eye.





Dry eye is a condition that occurs when tears fail to provide enough lubrication to your eyes. It is often caused due to insufficient production of tears in eyes. Drop in temperature is also a common factor that leads to dry eyes. As per Dr. Tushar Grover, Medical Director at Vision Eye Centre, New Delhi, "Although some underlying condition often leads to dry eye, but for people with otherwise healthy eyes, low humidity, cold temperature and windy weather are the most common causes for this issue." Hence, health experts around the world suggest taking special care of eyes during the cold winter season.





While it is always advised to apply eye drops as per doctors' recommendation, one must also not forget the nutritional requirements for healthy eyes. Keeping this in mind, we bring you some food options that may help promote overall eye health during winters.

Here're 5 Winter Foods For Healthy Eyes:

Amla

Loaded with vitamin C, amla does wonders for your overall health. It maintains the integrity of our connective tissues and health of our blood vessels that reduce retina-related problems.





Orange

Orange is another great source of vitamin C that helps reduce oxidative stress in our eyes. Alongside, its high water content keeps the eyes hydrated and helps reduce dry eyes risk.





Guava

Another popular winter fruit, guava is known for its rich nutrient-profile that helps boost eye sight and also slows down age-related degeneration of eyes.





Sweet potato

Sweet potato is loaded with vitamin a and beta-carotene- both of which are important for healthy eyes. While beta-carotene helps improve eye sight, vitamin A is known to reduce dry eye issues.





Spinach

A popular winter green, spinach has adequate amount of folic acid that is known to prevent optic nerve degeneration. Hence, experts often advise inclusion of spinach in regular diet for healthy eyes.





