Winter is in its full bloom and we are enjoying every bit of the nippy weather outside. From staying in our quilts for long to hiding the belly bulge inside those baggy sweaters - winter comes with its own share of upsides. Besides, we get to indulge in a range of delicious foods too. Gajar ka halwa, til ladoo, revri, kachori, pakora and more - no doubt the season takes us on a binging spree. However, not everything is that magnificent about the season. Winter also brings along several health issues like cold, cough and low immunity. This is why health experts suggest taking special care of our diet to make it season-friendly. And while we resolve to eat wisely, there are some diet mistakes we must try and avoid. Let's look into 5 of the most common mistakes we often do while tweaking the diet during winters.





Winter Health Tips: Here're 5 Common Diet Mistakes One Must Avoid:

1. Not Drinking Enough Water:

This is probably the most common mistake we do during the winters. Staying hydrated might not look like an important factor, as we do not sweat during cold weather. But much like the summers, drinking enough water and keeping our body hydrated are equally important in the winters. Why, you ask? Hydration helps regulate the body temperature, boosts immunity, promote nourished skin and more.

2. Excess Caffeine Intake:

Winter calls for hot chai and coffee. And at times, we exceed the number of cups of chai or coffee in a day. This often results in caffeine overdose, leading to dehydration, gut issues, anxiety, sleep disorder and more. Hence, it is suggested to limit our caffeine intake for healthy living.

3. Bingeing On Junk Food:

Winter and indulgence go hand-in-hand. The season takes us on a bingeing spree, increasing the amount of processed food intake. This subsequently leads to several lifestyle issues including obesity, diabetes and more. Considering this, we say, cut down on junk and processed food for an overall healthy living.





4. Excess Carb Intake:

According health experts, levels of serotonin (hormone responsible for our mood) drop during the winters. As a result, our body craves for more carbohydrate, which results in several health issues in the longer run. Hence, it is suggested keeping a close check on carbohydrate intake to avoid unwanted health issues.

5. Making Soup The Wrong Way:

During winter, we love just relishing a hot and pipping bowl of soup; don't we? A well-made soup soothes our soul in no time. But we often forget to add enough seasonal veggies to the recipe. Experts suggest, it is always a good idea to add more seasonal produce to a winter recipe to make it nutrient-rich.





Now that we highlighted the common mistakes, try to avoid them and make your winter diet a healthy and nutritious affair.