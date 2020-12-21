Winter Immunity: This Ginger Garlic Soup Will Provide Relief From Cold And Cough

Ginger garlic soup is great for immunity.

Highlights Ginger and garlic are known for their high immunity-boosting properties.

This ginger garlic soup can help fight cold and cough in winter.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

One food that can bring us comfort in the truest sense during winter is a piping hot bowl of soup. When you are not feeling well, and not in your best mood, heavy, greasy foods are a big no-no. A light meal of soup, which is high on nutritional value, is the best thing to soothe your soul and make you feel better instantly. And if the same bowl of soup can also help alleviate your sickness, nothing else can be better.





What is the most common illness we suffer from in winter? Cold and cough, right? So, here we have a soup that is perfect to give relieve from congestion, runny nose, sore throat etc. Ginger garlic soup will be your go-to meal and home remedy for seasonal illness once you'll try it. It is easy to make and contains two powerful foods that are known to combat cold and cough effectively.





Ginger For Immunity:

According to 'Healing Foods' book by DK Publishing House, "ginger contains some volatile oils that are anti-inflammatory in nature. Hence, ginger is considered a great remedy for flu and headaches."





Garlic For Immunity:

Sulphur present in garlic is known to combat infections with its anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Garlic is very effective against seasonal cold and cough.

(Also Read: How To Make Ginger-Garlic Tea For Immunity And Weight Loss)





Ginger and garlic are excellent foods to fight seasonal infections.





How To Make Ginger Garlic Soup?

Ingredients:

(Serving: 2-3)





10 cloves garlic, crushed

1 inch ginger, grated

1 tomato, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

2 tbsp corn flour

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste





Method:





Step 1 - Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and saute ginger and garlic.





Step 2 - Add chopped tomatoes and carrots and saute for 2 minutes.





Step 3 - Add water as per the density and quantity of soup you want. Bring it to boil. Add salt and black pepper powder. Cover the pan and let it cook for 5 minutes.





Step 4 - Make corn flour slurry by mixing corn flour with water, stir well. Add corn flour slurry to the soup. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.





Serve hot!





You can also add other veggies like onions, peas, cabbage etc. and even chicken to this soup. Another way to make this healthy winter soup is by garnishing it with coriander leaves.









