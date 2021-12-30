On some days, you just can't get yourself to get out of the bed and onto the treadmill. And it looks like this classic lazy feeling doesn't spare the superstars too. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no doubt a versatile actor who has proved her mettle in numerous South Indian films. The actor has also become a household name for the rest of the country with her commendable acting skills in the famous OTT series 'Family Man'. Samantha's workout regime is a marvel to witness; from her rigorous high-intensity training sessions to her calm and composed yoga poses, the actor takes her time in the gym very seriously. But every once in a while, Samantha needs a nudge in the right direction and this time it came in the form of this delicious ever-famous Indian snack.





Samantha recently uploaded some pictures on her Instagram stories and they got us nodding in agreement. The actress can be seen in between an intense weightlifting session, the caption on the image reads "Workout to eat", and before you ask the question 'eat what?' The very next slide has the answer written all over it. The next picture shows Samantha grinning ear to ear looking at a plate of samosa kept at a distance from her! If that isn't the best motivation to work out, we don't know what is! Look at the pictures here:

Samantha captioned her Instagram story 'Workout to eat'

The next picture shows what she will be eating

While Samantha likes to keep fit and stay on a healthy diet, she doesn't shy away from indulging every once in a while, and certainly not when an occasion calls for it. Recently, the actress was seen devouring Diwali snacks to her heart's content. What was on the menu, you ask? Delicious and drool-worthy Pani Puri! Look at it here.





On the work front, Samantha is riding high on the success of her recent dance number "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" which has been garnering praises from fans and fellow colleagues, alike. Samantha has a list of movies coming out the next year and there are also talks of a possible third season of Family Man.