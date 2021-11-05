Festival and indulgence go hand-in-hand. No celebration seems complete without indulging in delicious sweet and savoury dishes. We go on a bingeing spree, keeping all our diet thoughts aside. From delicious laddoos and barfis to kebabs and biryani - we devour it all. And of course, how can we miss those delectable chaats? Papri chaat, dahi puri, golgappa and more - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. It's nothing different for South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This Diwali, she too went on a bingeing spree, and her Instagram is a proof of that.





Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share glimpses of her Diwali party, with famous fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, South star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni and others. We could see the 'Majili' actor had her fashion game on point. In a silver coloured kurta-pajama, sleek hair-do and minimal make-up, Samantha looked gorgeous than ever. That's not all. The super-fit actor, who believes in clean eating, binged on every delicacy at the Diwali party. She shared a glimpse of it too. In one of her stories, she shared a clip of enjoying golgappa/panipuri. "Diwali Binging," she captioned the clip. Take a look:

