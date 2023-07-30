Cheesecakes are one of the most loved desserts in the world. With their luscious creaminess and irresistible flavours, cheesecakes have secured a special place in the hearts of foodies across the world. From the classic New York-style cheesecake to mouthwatering variations like fruit-topped, chocolate-infused, or even vegan options, there's a cheesecake for everyone to savour and enjoy. On the occasion of World Cheesecake Day, which is being celebrated today, dessert lovers come together to celebrate this heavenly treat. So, whether you're a longtime fan or have been newly introduced to it, today is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a slice of pure bliss.

Here Are 5 Delicious Cheesecakes You Can Make At Home:

1. New York Cheesecake

This cheesecake variant is the epitome of creamy decadence. It is a timeless dessert loved by many for its smooth, velvety texture and rich, tangy flavour that makes it a delightful treat for any occasion. Whether enjoyed plain or topped with fruits or yummy sauces, this iconic cheesecake is sure to satisfy your sweet craving. Click here for the recipe.

2. Chocolate Cheesecake

It is a heavenly fusion of two beloved desserts, combining the richness of chocolate with the creaminess of cheesecake. Its velvety texture and indulgent cocoa flavour make it a delightful choice for chocolate lovers. Recipe here.

3. Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry cheesecake is a delightful dessert that combines the smoothness of cheesecake with the burst of sweet-tart blueberries. The creamy, velvety filling perfectly complements the juicy and vibrant blueberry topping, creating a harmonious and great blend of flavours. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

This sweet treat combines the goodness of Oreo cookies with cheesecake. With a crust made of crushed cookies and a luscious cheesecake filling with more Oreo pieces, this dessert is a delightful indulgence for cookie lovers. Detailed recipe here.

5. Biscoff Cheesecake

Love Biscoff? Add it to your cheesecake and make it taste super delicious. A crumbly biscuit base topped with a generous amount of Biscoff spread defines indulgence in the true sense. This cheesecake will be a hit among your kids. Click here for the full recipe.





So which one of these cheesecakes will be gracing your kitchen today?