World Cocktail Day is marked every year on May 13 as a global celebration of cocktails. The date goes back to the year 1806 -- the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail. The New York tabloid 'The Balance and Columbian Repository' defined a cocktail as "a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters". That's that, making a cocktail is no rocket science. All you need are some fun ingredients and basic knowledge to surprise your guests with your bartending skills.

Here Are 5 Beginner Tips For Making Cocktails At Home:

1. Getting Your Basic Ingredients And Tools

It is important to arrange the basic ingredients you need for making good cocktails at home. You can have vodka and gin for the alcohol, and some club soda, water, carbonated beverages and juices for mixers. Get basic tools like shakers and a measuring glass, along with fresh ingredients like fruits, mint leaves and lemon.

2. Getting The Right Glasses

To make the best cocktails, know which glass works best for which cocktail. For example, the balloon glass is a versatile option for cocktails. It is excellent for making fresh and perfumed cocktails like Gin and Tonic. On the other hand, the high ball is a slim and tall glass used for cocktails that have a lot of soda or juice such as Mojito and Whiskey Sour.

3. Measuring Cocktail Ingredients

The amount of alcohol to put in your cocktail can vary on the person drinking it - whether they want it strong or mild, as well as the type of cocktail you are making. Your choice of glass and the kind of mixers you choose can also impact the amount of alcohol. For a basic idea, start with a 2:1:1 ratio of booze to tart to sweet.

4. Order For Pouring Cocktail Ingredients

First, pour the core alcohol of your cocktail as the foundation. Next, add the sweet syrup or tart lemon juice or any other flavours in your cocktail. Now add the mixers, preferably something fizzy. You can also add juice and top it with some club soda. Shake or stir based on the type of cocktail and enjoy!

5. Shaken Or Stirred

Cocktails that require shaking have juices and other flavoured ingredients. Shaking can help blend all the ingredients well for a smooth cocktail. If not too many ingredients go into your drink, simply stir and pour it directly into the glass.

Follow these tips and ace your cocktail-making skills at home for a fun and fantastic World Cocktail Day 2024.