Every year on May 13, the clinking of glasses around the globe grows a little louder, a little more celebratory - because it's World Cocktail Day, a date that honours the birth of the cocktails as we know them. The first definition of the word "cocktail" appeared in print on 13 May 1806 in a US newspaper, The Balance and Columbian Repository, describing it as "a stimulating liquor composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters." Fast forward over two centuries, and that humble formula has evolved into a global art form. From swanky rooftop bars in Manhattan to beach shacks in Bali, cocktails tell stories of place, palate, and personality. Here's a spirited journey through some of the most iconic cocktails loved and sipped across continents.

World Cocktail Day 2025: Here Are 10 Most Popular Cocktails Of The World

1. Margarita (Mexico)

Few drinks capture the carefree essence of a beach holiday like the Margarita. This beloved Mexican classic usually combines tequila, Cointreau (or triple sec), and lime juice, served with a salted rim that adds a perfect savoury edge. Whether frozen, shaken, or stirred, the Margarita is a toast to sunshine and simplicity.





2. Mojito (Cuba)

Originating in Havana, the Mojito is as refreshing as a Caribbean breeze. A muddle of white rum, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, sugar, and soda water, it's a drink that refreshes you from within. Ernest Hemingway famously sipped them at La Bodeguita del Medio, and since then, the Mojito has travelled far beyond Cuban shores to become a summer staple worldwide. Here is a classic mojito recipe you can try.

3. Negroni (Italy)

Bitter, balanced and unapologetically bold, the Negroni is a cocktail for those who like a bit of bite. Comprising equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, this Italian aperitif is said to have been born in Florence in 1919. Today, its cult following celebrates its bitter-sweet complexity - and its signature ruby red hue.

4. Old Fashioned (America)

As one of the oldest known cocktails, the Old Fashioned is a lesson in restraint and refinement. A smooth blend of bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar, bitters, and a twist of orange peel, the cocktail is a classic but always in style. Its popularity surged again thanks to Mad Men's Don Draper, but its appeal has always been enduring.





5. Bloody Mary

The Bloody Mary is as much a meal as it is a cocktail. Combining vodka, tomato juice, lemon, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and assorted garnishes (celery stalks, olives, even bacon), it's a brunch icon across the United States and beyond. Its origin is fiercely debated - Paris or New York? - but its place on the table is uncontested.





6. Cosmopolitan (New York)

The Cosmopolitan, or "Cosmo", is the cocktail that defined a generation, thanks in no small part to Sex and the City. With a chic blend of vodka, Cointreau, cranberry juice, and fresh lime, it's both tart and slightly sweet, always served in a stemmed martini glass. It remains a symbol of city sophistication and is still very much en vogue. You will love this cosmopolitan recipe.





7. Singapore Sling (Sinagpore)

Invented in the early 20th century at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore, the Singapore Sling is a tropical riot of flavour. Made with gin, cherry liqueur, Cointreau, Bénédictine, pineapple juice, and lime, it's a flamboyant, fruity drink that transports you to the opulence of colonial-era lounges and contemporary cocktail bars alike.





8. Whiskey Sour

With its roots in 19th-century America, the Whiskey Sour continues to charm drinkers with its perfect balance of bold and bright. Made with bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup, often finished with a dash of egg white for that silky texture, it's a cocktail that walks the line between zesty and smooth. A timeless crowd-pleaser, it's equally at home in speakeasies and modern lounges.





9. Espresso Martini (London)

For those who like their buzz twofold, the Espresso Martini delivers. Created by London bartender Dick Bradsell in the 1980s, it blends vodka, coffee liqueur, and a fresh shot of espresso. Velvety, bold, and with a caffeinated kick, it's become a global favourite for those seeking a post-dinner pick-me-up.





10. Picante (London)

A rising star in cocktail culture, the Picante de la Casa, or simply Picante, was born in London's Soho House but has since found global fame. This fiery blend of tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, and fresh chilli, with a touch of coriander or jalapeno, offers a spicy-sweet punch that lingers on the lips. Bold and refreshing, it's the drink of choice for those who like their cocktails with a kick.





In Good Spirits





World Cocktail Day is about appreciating the creativity, history, and cultural exchange behind each glass. Whether you're a fan of the bitter, the bubbly, or the boldly boozy, there's a cocktail out there with your name on it.





So raise your glass - neat, on the rocks, or shaken - and toast to a world of flavour.





Happy World Cocktail Day 2025!