Protein is essential for our body to function and thrive. It helps in building and repairing tissues and boosts our metabolism and immunity. A lack of protein in your diet can result in several health issues such as malnutrition, muscle loss, and skin and hair problems. Luckily, there are a plethora of protein-rich foods we can rely on to increase this nutrient in our body. Among the many, peanut butter and cheese are the go-to options for many. But have you ever found yourself wondering which one offers more protein? Recently, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza took to his official Instagram page to clear the confusion, using the example of 1 tbsp peanut and 1 cheese slice.

Here's What The Fitness Coach Revealed:

According to fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, "Cheese offers more protein per calorie with fewer carbohydrates and fat. Plus, cheese is also a complete protein." This gives it an edge over peanut butter. Moreover, cheese also has fewer calories compared to peanut butter. Ralston reveals that 1 slice of cheese has around 60 calories, while 1 tbsp of peanut butter has approximately 95 calories. He further shares that it's easier to practice portion control while eating a cheese slice than when consuming peanut butter. Measuring a spoon of peanut butter can be tricky, and you may end up over-consuming. This can lead to the consumption of extra calories and defeat the purpose of increasing protein intake.

So, Does This Mean You Should Avoid Peanut Butter?

Absolutely not! The coach shares that peanut butter is fairly nutritious and a good source of protein. However, the only problem is that it is not a complete protein, unlike cheese slices. Plus, it's also a calorie-dense food. So, it's completely alright to consume peanut butter occasionally but ensure that you don't go overboard.

How To Ensure Your Body Is Actually Digesting Protein?

If you have a protein deficiency, there are a few things you can do to ensure your body is actually digesting protein. Digestion doesn't only happen in your stomach - it begins in your mouth. Make sure to chew your food thoroughly, as this makes it easier for your stomach to process. You should also consume enough water. Staying well-hydrated helps maintain the balance of digestive fluids and aids in breaking down food, including protein. Lastly, enrich your diet with foods like yoghurt and kefir, as they will help keep your gut healthy, ensuring the protein you eat is properly digested.

So, the next time you're confused about whether to rely on peanut butter or cheese, you'll know exactly what to reach for.