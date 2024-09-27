Whether you are a gym freak or just someone who wants to stay healthy, protein plays a crucial role in everyday life. It is literally the fuel that keeps us going. As for food sources, dal is often deemed one of the best sources of protein in Indian homes. From toor to moong, every region has its favourite version, and we have all grown up eating a comforting bowl of dal. But have you ever wondered if your favourite dal is really meeting your daily protein quota? Is dal alone enough to help you build your dream body? If you have these and other questions in mind, then you have landed on the right page. Read on to know if dal is a good source of protein, and if not, what makes it complete.





Photo: iStock



Why Is Protein Important?

Protein is important for a number of daily activities. It helps in the growth and maintenance of your body's tissue, especially when you are sick. According to nutrition consultant Rupali Datta, proteins make up around 15% of our body composition and are present in every cell. Protein is also essential for growth and development, fluid balance, building immune health, and giving you the energy to function all day. To meet your body's protein needs, you should have a balanced diet and include a protein source in every meal.

Is Dal Alone A Good Source Of Protein?

Not really. Dal alone does not meet the protein requirements of the body. This is because it is not a complete protein source. Most of the time, we tend to consume dal either dry or in soup form, thinking it's enough, but dal requires an additional food source to become more nutritious.

How To Make Dal A Good Source Of Protein?

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, you can make dal a good source of protein by combining it with a cereal, like rice. Cereals lack an amino acid called lysine, and pulses lack an amino acid called methionine. When you combine cereals with pulses, this pairing fills the amino acid gap in each, making it a complete protein source.

Why Are Lysine And Methionine Important?

Lysine and methionine are essential amino acids because they cannot be synthesized by humans. So, you can only get these amino acids through your diet. According to a 2007 research paper published in The Journal of Nutrition, lysine's main role is to participate in protein synthesis. This amino acid is essential for proper growth and helps convert fatty acids into energy. Methionine, on the other hand, plays a key role in metabolism and detoxification.

Watch the full video below:

So, now that you know why it's important to combine dal and chawal