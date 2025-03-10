Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition that affects female hormones. Monitoring your diet and fitness is essential in managing and treating PCOS. If you are observing any kind of fasting, such as the ongoing Ramadan fasting, it is important to make mindful eating choices during Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar to maintain energy and hormonal balance. For the unversed, Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. This year, Ramadan began on March 1, 2025, and will end on March 31, 2025.





For fasting in case of PCOS, stocking up on the right groceries can help regulate blood sugar levels, prevent inflammation, and keep you energized throughout the day. From fibre-rich fruits to protein-packed options, these essential items will support your health and make meal prep easier. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Shahzeen Baig has shared a grocery list to help you plan balanced Suhoor and Iftar meals.

9 Must-Have Grocery Items for PCOS-Friendly Ramadan Fasting:

1. Berries

Low-glycemic fruits like blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries are rich in antioxidants and help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte source that prevents dehydration and keeps energy levels up.





3. Olive Oil

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil is ideal for light cooking or as a salad dressing.





4. Lean Proteins

Protein is essential for muscle maintenance and blood sugar control. This includes sources like chicken, tofu, salmon, and lentils.





5. Chia Seeds

High in fibre and omega-3s, chia seeds aid digestion and hormone regulation.











6. Leafy Greens

Nutrient-dense and anti-inflammatory, leafy greens such as spinach and kale are perfect for salads and smoothies.





7. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in lignans that support estrogen balance and digestion. Add them to smoothies, oatmeal, or baked goods.





8. Greek Yoghurt (Unsweetened)

Greek Yoghurt supports gut health and provides protein for muscle recovery.





9. Quinoa or Brown Rice

These are healthier alternatives to white rice and offer sustained energy release for a longer period.





Stocking these groceries will help you maintain a nutritious and balanced diet throughout Ramadan while effectively managing PCOS symptoms. Wish you good health and Happy Ramadan 2025!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.