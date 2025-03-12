In today's fast-paced world, healthy living is not a choice, but a necessity to cope with the increasing stress and sedentary lifestyle. The right kind of diet, with some workout, can help you go a long way, preventing various lifestyle-related health issues. And what adds up to it is the right food combination on your plate. You heard us. According to health experts, the amount of nutrient absorption in your body depends on what you include in your daily meal. Fret not, you do not need to go miles to look for those food ingredients.





We suggest being a bit mindful while picking your meals to make them healthy and wholesome. To help you with that, we have got you some common food pairings that can turn your regular meal into a power-packed one in no time. These food suggestions have been shared by dietician Shweta J Panchal on her official Instagram handle. Check them out.





5 Food Combinations To Enjoy A Power-Packed Meal:

1. Poha And Lemon:

Poha is a breakfast staple in almost every Indian household. It is light, wholesome and super easy to make. To add to its goodness, dietician Shweta suggests adding lemon juice to it. "Poha is a great source of iron and when you add vitamin C (lemon juice) to it, the former gets absorbed in your body seamlessly," she explains.

2. Yogurt And Nuts:

The goodness of yogurt and nuts needs no introduction. According to the health expert, when you mix the two ingredients, you get a complete nutritional profile in your bowl. "You get protein from yogurt and fats and fibres from nuts, making the combination much more satiating," she explains.

3. Green Tea And Lemon:

Today, you can easily find a dedicated fanbase of green tea, courtesy of its rich nutritional properties, making it a great detox and weight loss drink. Dietician Shweta suggests enhancing the goodness of green tea with a dash of lemon juice. Here's how! "Adding vitamin C to green tea helps increase the absorption of antioxidants, making it very good for your gut health," she states.

4. Turmeric And Pepper:

The expert states that the active compound of turmeric, which is curcumin, when mixed with the active compound of black pepper - piperine, makes it a better source of nutrition for your body. So, we suggest, adding a pinch of black pepper in your haldi doodh to make it a super drink instantly. "To make the combination of curcumin and piperine yet healthier, we suggest adding a dash of healthy fat to it."

5. Dal And Rice:

The goodness of this classic combination needs no introduction. It is wholesome, and soulful and adds a good amount of nutrients to your diet. Dietician Shweta states, "The combination of dal-chawal is the best form of complete protein one can look for. Dal contains a protein called lysine and rice has sulphur-containing amino acids, making them a perfect pairing for you."





Include these food combinations in your daily diet and enjoy overall well-being. Eat healthy, and stay fit!