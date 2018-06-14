5 Fruits You Should Include In Your Cholesterol Diet

The most common conditions faced by people is their high cholesterol
Did you know heart ailments were the top killers globally in the year 2016? When it comes to heart, it is critical that you take advices from trusted sources. One of the most common conditions faced by people of today's generation is that of their high 'cholesterol' levels, which is taking a toll on their heart health. What was earlier seen as a problem associated with old age, is slowly findings its way amongst young adults too. Cholesterol is found in every cell of the body and has important natural functions in stimulating various activities in the body, including digestion of foods, production of hormones and others. There are two types of cholesterol. HDL (High-density lipoproteins) is classified as good cholesterol and is quite essential for smooth functioning of the body. HDL cholesterol transports all the wastes and toxins backs to the liver. LDL (Low-density lipoprotein), also known as bad cholesterol, is one of the five major groups of lipoproteins, which transports all fat molecules throughout your body. Bad cholesterol forms a layer of plaque on the walls of arteries, which makes it difficult for the blood to flow, which further contributes to high blood pressure and in worse cases, even a stroke.
Cholesterol levels are rather intimately tied with your diet. If you have been bingeing on trans fats like fries, burgers, and pizzas, there are strong chances of your cholesterol levels to take a hike. On the other hand, adding more of fibre-rich fruits, veggies and whole-grains to your diet, may help keep your LDL cholesterol levels in check. The high fibre content levels of some fruits help in reducing cholesterol levels in a big way.
Here Are 5 Fruits You Should Add To Your Cholesterol Diet.
1. Avocados: Avocados are highly recommended for blood pressure patients. They make for a rich source of antioxidants like vitamin K, C, B5, B6, E and monounsaturated fats, which help keep the heart healthy and reduce the risk of stroke. In addition to this, avocado can also regulate LDL and HDL cholesterol levels, as well as blood triglycerides.
2. Tomatoes: Packed with a variety of vitamins such as vitamin A, B, K and C, tomatoes can do wonders for your eyes, skin and heart. Being rich in potassium, tomato is considered a heart-friendly food. It helps bring down cholesterol, blood pressure and risk of stroke.
3. Apples: From healthy skin to digestion, there are many reasons why they call it a fruit that keeps the doctor away. Turns out that the crunchy and delicious fruit could help you manage your cholesterol levels too. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK publishing house, the pectin fibre present in apples, with other constituents such as antioxidant polyphenols, reduce levels of unhealthy LDL cholesterol and slow down oxidation - which is a risk factor of atherosclerosis a condition that is characterised by hardened arteries. That's not all, heart-friendly polyphenols also prevent free radicals from damaging heart muscles and blood vessel.
4. Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes oranges and grapefruit may also do wonders in making sure your cholesterol levels are in check. According to the book 'Healing Foods', "citrus fruits contains hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension and pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds, which can slow atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and reduce "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Antioxidant flavones can also lower the risk of strokes in women."
5. Papaya: The fibre-rich fruit helps control blood pressure and also regulate levels of "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one large fruit (about 780 grams) has about 13 to 14 grams of fibre, which is a decent amount. Fibres also ensure smoother digestion, add bulk to the stool and facilitate bowel movement
Add these fruits to your diet and check your cholesterol levels naturally. However, before adding any food to your diet, please consult your doctor or nutritionist.