Black cardamom, also known as 'Badi Elaichi' in Hindi, is an aromatic spice that is used to enhance the flavour of various Indian curries such as Chole and Chana dal as well as savoury Chicken curries. It has an intense flavour that you may not like, or even dislike on direct consumption, but it complements remarkably well with curries and other heavy dishes. If you love Biryani, you will always end up biting into a piece of black cardamom that can taste a bit pungent. However, your favourite Biryani is incomplete in flavour without this spice. Black cardamom also makes its way into Garam masala, a spice mix used in every Indian kitchen for a wide variety of recipes. If you think black cardamom is only important for boosting and twisting flavours, there's more! The spice is dubbed the "Queen of spices" for a reason. Within the dry shell of black cardamom, the tiny black seeds carry medicinal properties that can help improve health and decrease the risk of diseases.





Black cardamom is used by Ayurvedic practitioners for many ailments including indigestion, vomiting, rectal diseases, dysentery, liver congestion, gastrointestinal disorders and genito-urinary complaints, according to a 2015 study on black cardamom, published in the journal Nutrients. Here are some of the amazing health benefits of consuming black cardamom, according to research studies:

5 Incredible Health Benefits Of Including Black Cardamom In Your Daily Diet:

1. Reversing Signs Of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is defined as the cluster of obesity, hypertension, diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Researchers have found that black cardamom is effective in reversing the signs of metabolic syndrome.





In a 2015 study published in the journal Nutrients, male Wistar rats were fed a high-carbohydrate, high-fat diet with increased simple sugars along with saturated and trans fats for 16 weeks. The rats showed signs of metabolic syndrome leading to visceral obesity with hypertension, glucose intolerance, cardiovascular remodelling and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.





Food was supplemented with 3% dried black cardamom for the final eight weeks only. After this, rats showed marked reversal of diet-induced changes, with decreased visceral adiposity, total body fat mass, systolic blood pressure and plasma triglycerides, and structure and function of the heart and liver.

2. Improving Liver Function

According to a 2021 review published in the International Journal of Current Research, black cardamom helps to enhance the functioning of the liver. Your liver health is important to maintain a healthy level of blood sugar.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

The ethanolic and aqueous extract of black cardamom are good anti-inflammatory agents when tested in a rat model, according to a 2009 research studying the antimicrobial activity of black cardamom against dental caries-carrying microorganisms.





4. Anti-Ulcer Effect

Crude extracts of fruit are associated with anti-ulcer activity. Black cardamom contains phenolic compounds that are effective in the healing of ulcers of the stomach, according to a 2001 research published in the journal Ethnopharmacol.

5. Anti-Diabetic Properties

Insulin resistance is when cells in your muscles, fat, and liver don't respond well to insulin and can't easily take up glucose from your blood, explains the US NIH. Black cardamom has a good impact on fructose-induced insulin resistance and it helps in decreasing insulin resistance.