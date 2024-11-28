It's that time of the month when your hormones and body go haywire - yes, we're talking about periods. Anyone who menstruates can agree that cramps, bloating, nausea, and discomfort make you crave some relief. While hot water bottles and chocolates steal the spotlight, natural ingredients like cinnamon quietly work their magic as a remedy. Cinnamon, a staple in Indian households, is known for providing relief from period troubles. Let's take a look at how this wonder spice can stop your day from going from bad to worse!





Also Read: Cinnamon May Help You Learn And Remember Things Better - Experts Explain

Here Are 5 Ways Cinnamon Helps Tackle Your Period:

1. Reduces Menstrual Cramps

People who menstruate can agree that cramps can take a toll on their health. The best part about incorporating cinnamon during that time of the month is that it has anti-inflammatory properties that can help relax the muscles in the uterus and ease discomfort, according to a 2015 study published in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal. Cinnamon works by reducing prostaglandin levels in the body, which are responsible for uterine contractions. So, just add a pinch of cinnamon to your tea or warm water and say goodbye to menstrual cramps.

2. Regulates Heavy Menstrual Flow

If you're struggling with heavy blood flow, cinnamon could be your go-to option! The anti-inflammatory properties of this spice, as noted in the Iranian Red Crescent Medical Journal research, can reduce menstrual bleeding in people with heavy flows. Incorporating cinnamon into your diet can help tighten blood vessels and regulate excessive bleeding. Regular use of cinnamon can also help balance your menstrual cycle.

3. Relieves Digestive Issues

Nausea, bloating, and other digestive issues are pretty common during menstruation. But cinnamon can help keep these issues at bay. According to the research, cinnamon stimulates gastric juices and reduces gas buildup, which helps soothe an upset stomach. A 2023 study published in the Royal Society of Chemistry found that cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde and coumarin, both of which contribute to digestive comfort. A warm cinnamon tea after meals can settle your stomach and make you feel lighter during your cycle.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Balances Hormones

You'd be surprised to know that cinnamon can actually help improve hormone balance, especially in people with irregular periods or conditions like PCOS. A 2018 study published in Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology found that cinnamon can help regulate insulin levels, which in turn helps stabilize reproductive hormones. Balanced hormones lead to more regular cycles and reduced PMS symptoms.

5. Boosts Mood and Energy

Feeling low or fatigued during your period? Cinnamon might help! Thanks to its macro and micro components, cinnamon can improve blood flow and stabilize blood sugar levels, keeping fatigue at bay. Try adding cinnamon to your coffee, oatmeal, or snacks for an instant energy boost. It's a delicious way to feel more energized and confident during those difficult days!





Also Read: Food For Thought: Is The Cinnamon You're Using Toxic? Expert Reveals How To Check