





Cranberry Tea Benefits: In this time of conscious eating, keeping a tab on your dietary preferences can do wonders for your body. Gone are the days when we only had black, green and latte teas to satiate our hot beverage cravings. People are now switching to fruit and flower teas to help nourish their bodies and soul. Not many people know but cranberry tea is one such fruit tea that is not just tasty but also packed with several benefits. Healthy and delightfully red, Cranberry tea is easy to make at home and is a perfect alternative to your early-morning chai or late-night green tea. Still not convinced? Read on to learn more about cranberry tea's benefits for your body.





Cranberry Tea Benefits: Cranberry tea is delicious and easy to make.

How To Make Cranberry Tea At Home

Instead of buying tea packs from the market, you can easily make cranberry tea at home. To make cranberry tea, you need 1 pack of cranberries, water, cinnamon sticks, cloves, lemon and juiced oranges. Put all the ingredients in a pot and brew it for a good 30 minutes. This would allow all the ingredients to combine and release a delicious aroma.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Cranberry Tea

1. Packed With Antioxidants

Sipping a hot cup of cranberry tea can load you up with antioxidants. According to a research study published in 2022, cranberry is packed with nutritional components and antioxidants like polyphenols, zeaxanthin, flavonoids, and lutein; and is one of the few fruits that are rich in proanthocyanidins. These antioxidants can help you combat oxidative stress and may decrease the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Urinary Tract Health

Are you struggling with recurrent UTIs? Then having a cup of cranberry tea can help you with it. As per a study published in the Cochrane Library, consuming cranberries and cranberry products can help reduce the risk of UTIs in children and adults. The nutritional components present in cranberry tea can help prevent bacteria from entering the urinary tract lining.

Cranberry Tea Benefits: Cranberry tea has a beautiful faint red colour.

3. Weight Loss

Are you looking for a tasty fruit tea to help you lose weight? Then cranberry tea can be your go-to. Cranberry tea is packed with vitamins C, B1, B3, B6, and minerals. It is low in calories and high in dietary fibre it can help you feel full and satisfied for a long time. What's more, if you have a sweet tooth, cranberry tea's natural sweetness can help satiate that.

4. Lowers Blood Pressure

Having one to two cups of cranberry tea can help lower your blood pressure. According to an article published by the American Heart Association, cranberries may have the capability to reduce your blood pressure. As per Healthline, the vitamins and minerals present in cranberry and its extracts not only help regulate your blood pressure but also improve several risk factors for heart diseases.

5. Skin

Cranberry tea is tasty and naturally sweet which can help with your hydration and sweet tooth. Having a cup of cranberry tea can also help you have clear, glowing skin. Cranberries are rich in Vitamin C and salicylic acid which may help reduce skin blemishes and achieve clear skin.





