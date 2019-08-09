Healthy Breakfast Tips: Give Your Poha A Makeover By Adding Almond And Cranberry To It

Healthy poha for brakfast

Highlights Poha is enjoyed as a healthy and light morning meal all over the country

Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits

Here is an easy recipe to make this nutritious and delicious poha

Poha is an intrinsic part of India's culinary treasure trove. A quintessential breakfast meal, poha is enjoyed as a healthy and light morning meal all over the country. Poha is basically rice grains flattened into thin, dry flakes, which are much lighter and softer than regular rice. The most common way of eating poha is to cook it with mustard seeds, bay leaves, peanuts and coriander leaves. With our minds veering towards more and more healthy food options, we are experimenting with our diet more than ever before. So, we revamped our favourite poha and created an ingenious version, which turned out to be more nutritious and delicious than before.



Many people add veggies like potatoes and peas to add nutrition to the meal. We found out a unique never-seen-before poha recipe that will surely make for an interesting meal. Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits, retaining the essence of the conventional dish by using mustard seeds and bay leaves. This poha also contains coconut, which is again a full-of-health food.







Almond is an invaluable source of plant-based proteins and supplies an enormous amount of energy to the body.

Almond is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, which maintain a good heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and protecting it from various heart-related illnesses.

Almond contains a high amount of fibre, which eases the digestion system and also helps in weight loss.

Almond is a low glycaemic food and helps a great deal in controlling Type 2 diabetes by keeping a check on high level of blood sugar.

(Also Read: Red Rice Poha Recipe)

Almonds are a good source of proteins









Health Benefits Of Adding Cranberry



Cranberry is a powerhouse of antioxidants like vitamin C that builds the immunity of the body and supresses health problems.

Cranberry is also great for heart health as it contains polyphenols that possesses anti-inflammatory characteristic and also helps in raising the level of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body.

The presence of flavonoids in cranberry makes it an excellent food for attaining glowing and supple skin.

(Also Read: How To Make Quinoa Poha At Home)





Cranberries provide a good amount of minerals







Almond And Cranberry Poha



This zero cholesterol and nutrient-rich meal should be included in your regular diet to get your fill of nutrition at the very start of the day. Get the full recipe of Almond And Cranberry Poha here and do try this easy recipe at home.







