SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Healthy Breakfast Tips: Give Your Poha A Makeover By Adding Almond And Cranberry To It

Healthy Breakfast Tips: Give Your Poha A Makeover By Adding Almond And Cranberry To It

Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits, retaining the essence of the conventional dish by using mustard seeds and bay leaves.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: August 09, 2019 18:34 IST

Reddit
Healthy Breakfast Tips: Give Your Poha A Makeover By Adding Almond And Cranberry To It

Healthy poha for brakfast

Highlights
  • Poha is enjoyed as a healthy and light morning meal all over the country
  • Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits
  • Here is an easy recipe to make this nutritious and delicious poha

Poha is an intrinsic part of India's culinary treasure trove. A quintessential breakfast meal, poha is enjoyed as a healthy and light morning meal all over the country. Poha is basically rice grains flattened into thin, dry flakes, which are much lighter and softer than regular rice. The most common way of eating poha is to cook it with mustard seeds, bay leaves, peanuts and coriander leaves. With our minds veering towards more and more healthy food options, we are experimenting with our diet more than ever before. So, we revamped our favourite poha and created an ingenious version, which turned out to be more nutritious and delicious than before.

Many people add veggies like potatoes and peas to add nutrition to the meal. We found out a unique never-seen-before poha recipe that will surely make for an interesting meal. Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits, retaining the essence of the conventional dish by using mustard seeds and bay leaves. This poha also contains coconut, which is again a full-of-health food.
 

Health Benefits Of Adding Almonds
 

  • Almond is an invaluable source of plant-based proteins and supplies an enormous amount of energy to the body.
  • Almond is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, which maintain a good heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and protecting it from various heart-related illnesses.
  • Almond contains a high amount of fibre, which eases the digestion system and also helps in weight loss.
  • Almond is a low glycaemic food and helps a great deal in controlling Type 2 diabetes by keeping a check on high level of blood sugar.

(Also Read: Red Rice Poha Recipe)

sq1l072g

Almonds are a good source of proteins



Health Benefits Of Adding Cranberry 
 

  • Cranberry is a powerhouse of antioxidants like vitamin C that builds the immunity of the body and supresses health problems.
  • Cranberry is also great for heart health as it contains polyphenols that possesses anti-inflammatory characteristic and also helps in raising the level of good cholesterol (HDL) in the body. 
  • The presence of flavonoids in cranberry makes it an excellent food for attaining glowing and supple skin.

(Also Read: How To Make Quinoa Poha At Home)

cranberry

Cranberries provide a good amount of minerals

 
Almond And Cranberry Poha
 

This zero cholesterol and nutrient-rich meal should be included in your regular diet to get your fill of nutrition at the very start of the day. Get the full recipe of Almond And Cranberry Poha here and do try this easy recipe at home.

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PohaHealthy BreakfastAlmond Benefits
Monsoon Weight Loss: Try This Soothing And Nutritious Pumpkin Coconut Shorba Recipe
Monsoon Weight Loss: Try This Soothing And Nutritious Pumpkin Coconut Shorba Recipe
Review: Deep Dish Pizzas At UNO Chicago Bar & Grill Are Sure To Make You Crave For More
Review: Deep Dish Pizzas At UNO Chicago Bar & Grill Are Sure To Make You Crave For More

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 