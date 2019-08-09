Healthy Breakfast Tips: Give Your Poha A Makeover By Adding Almond And Cranberry To It

Neha Grover | Updated: August 09, 2019 18:34 IST
Poha is an intrinsic part of India's culinary treasure trove. A quintessential breakfast meal, poha is enjoyed as a healthy and light morning meal all over the country. Poha is basically rice grains flattened into thin, dry flakes, which are much lighter and softer than regular rice. The most common way of eating poha is to cook it with mustard seeds, bay leaves, peanuts and coriander leaves. With our minds veering towards more and more healthy food options, we are experimenting with our diet more than ever before. So, we revamped our favourite poha and created an ingenious version, which turned out to be more nutritious and delicious than before.
Many people add veggies like potatoes and peas to add nutrition to the meal. We found out a unique never-seen-before poha recipe that will surely make for an interesting meal. Almond And Cranberry Poha is an assortment of nutritious nuts and fruits, retaining the essence of the conventional dish by using mustard seeds and bay leaves. This poha also contains coconut, which is again a full-of-health food.
This zero cholesterol and nutrient-rich meal should be included in your regular diet to get your fill of nutrition at the very start of the day. Get the full recipe of Almond And Cranberry Poha here and do try this easy recipe at home.
