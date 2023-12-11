Cholesterol is rightly referred to as the 'silent killer'. It is a fatty substance in our body that we need in very amounts to build cells and boost bodily functioning. When cholesterol levels up, it reacts negatively, blocking the blood flow and increasing heart risks. To your surprise, in both cases, your daily diet has a major role to play. What you eat regularly defines the cholesterol levels in the body. A mere search on the internet will tell you how junk and processed foods with empty calories increase cholesterol. But fret not, food can also be the solution to your problem. All you need to do is limit calorie intake and replace it with some healthy increases to lower the LDL (bad cholesterol) levels in the body. Here, we got you some healthy drink recipes that you can add to your morning ritual to give a healthy start to your day. Let's take you through.

5 Morning Drinks To Manage Cholesterol Levels In The Body:

1. Green Tea:

By now, we all know how good a cup of green tea is for our overall health. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "It has the highest concentration of polyphenols that not only helps lower LDL cholesterol but also increases HDL cholesterol."

2. Black Tea:

A study, published in the journal Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry, found that certain compounds called 'catechins' in black tea help relax blood vessels through activation of ion channel proteins.

3. Beetroot Juice:

Winter is here and so is the to indulge in fresh beetroot juice. According to the book 'Healing Foods' it can be great for your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Alongside, the antioxidants and B vitamins in beetroot also help improve nerve functioning. Several studies have claimed that the high content of nitrates in beetroot produces a gas called nitric oxide, which helps relax and dilate your blood vessels, improving blood flow.

4. Orange Juice:

We all love freshly pressed orange juice along with our breakfast. It is not only refreshing but also loads us with a good amount of vitamin C and antioxidants. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, orange, and other citrus fruits contain "hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension, and pectin (fibre) and limonoid compounds. These factors can slow atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries) and reduce LDL cholesterol in the blood."

5. Lemon water:

Have you been drinking lemon water every morning? While you must be practicing the ritual for weight loss or good skin, let us tell you, lemon water can help manage heart health as well. As mentioned above, lemon also contains vitamin C and antioxidants that help lower inflammation in the cells and promote blood flow to the heart. Moreover, it contains antioxidant flavones, which according to the book 'Healing Foods', "can also lower the risk of strokes in women".

Now that you know all about the goodness of these easily available drinks, we suggest including them in your diet to manage cholesterol levels easily. But always remember, moderation is the key! Overdoing anything is known to harm your health. The best practice is to consult an expert before making any change in your diet.