High cholesterol levels have become a major concern, and more and more people are experiencing this issue due to our rapidly changing lifestyles. While there could be several reasons behind it, our diet takes centre stage. Our fast-paced lives barely leave us any time, which is why we often opt for quick meal options to satiate our hunger. Unfortunately, these options usually include fast food and sugary foods that are loaded with unsaturated fats. If you too suffer from high cholesterol levels, it's important to be mindful of your food choices in order to protect your heart. In this article, we'll be sharing five food swaps that you can consider adding to your diet. It may seem difficult to make these changes, but with time, you'll realize their importance. Without further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here Are 5 Food Alternatives For Foods With High Cholesterol:

1. Use olive oil instead of butter

We all love adding some extra butter to our dishes, don't we? It adds richness and incredible taste. But sadly, butter is loaded with saturated fats, which can be harmful to our hearts. To keep cholesterol levels in check, opt for healthier alternatives like olive oil. You might be wondering what makes olive oil healthy, considering it also contains fat. Well, it's the presence of unsaturated, healthy fats that makes it a better option than butter. Click here to learn more about the benefits of olive oil.

2. Opt for nuts instead of salty snacks

We've all been in situations when we've opened a packet of potato chips or binged on French fries without realizing when we finished it all. While they might satisfy your cravings in the short term, they can be harmful to your heart in the long run due to the presence of unhealthy fats. Instead, choose a handful of nuts. They are rich in fibre and protein, keeping you full for a longer period of time and preventing binge eating later on.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Have quinoa instead of rice

Rice is a staple in Indian households. We have it regularly for lunch or dinner, paired with a wide range of curries and sabzis. As comforting as it is, it can have a drastic impact on our cholesterol levels. So what should you do? Simply opt for healthier options like quinoa. This whole grain is packed with several health benefits and is also rich in protein. You can also use brown rice instead of white rice. Explore some delicious quinoa-based recipes for more inspiration.

4. Choose frozen yogurt instead of ice cream

For those who find it hard to resist indulging in ice cream, a frozen yogurt is a great option. It has fewer calories, and less sugar, and helps keep your cholesterol levels in check. You can opt for store-bought ones (make sure to choose those with less sugar content) or make it at home by simply combining yogurt with fresh fruits or nuts and freezing until ready.

5. Eat dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate

Chocolate has the power to instantly lift our spirits, doesn't it? But if you're someone who always opts for milk chocolate, then you might be harming your heart health. Loaded with excessive amounts of sugar and fat, it can drastically increase your cholesterol levels. Instead, choose dark chocolate, as it contains flavonoids, a compound that has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease. So go ahead and stock up on some dark chocolate in your pantry.

Now that you know about these healthy alternatives, keep them in mind when you go grocery shopping next. Making these smart food choices will certainly be beneficial for keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Stay fit and healthy!