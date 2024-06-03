Maintaining a healthy gut is crucial for overall well-being, as it plays a vital role in digestion, immunity, and even mental health. Fortunately, fostering gut health doesn't always require exotic ingredients or specialised diets. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya recently shared five surprising gut-healing foods on Instagram, all of which can be found right in your kitchen. Whether enjoyed in culinary creations or consumed as remedies, these kitchen heroes offer simple yet powerful ways to nourish your gut. Let's explore these culinary heroes that can transform your gut health and promote overall well-being.





Also Read: Tips For Better Gut Health: Add These Five Herbs To Your Diet

Here Are 5 Common Gut-Healing Foods In Your Kitchen, As Per The Expert:

1. Ginger:

Ginger, known as "vishwabheshaja" in Ayurveda, is a powerhouse for digestive health. Whether used in its dry or wet form, as a juice, decoction, or oil, ginger aids in relieving nausea, muscle pain, coughs, colds, sore throats, and bloating. It also helps with indigestion, and inflammation, and can even reduce LDL and blood sugar levels.



2. Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is easy to digest and balances excess kapha and vata doshas. Enjoyed best with lunch, buttermilk improves digestion, reduces inflammation, and alleviates gastrointestinal and spleen disorders. Its sour-astringent taste makes it a refreshing and beneficial addition to your daily diet.



3. Gir/A2 Cow Ghee:

Cow's ghee, considered the best fat on earth, is a versatile ingredient that supports overall well-being. Cold in nature and sweet in taste, cow's ghee improves digestion, nourishes tissues, strengthens muscles, and enhances various bodily functions. It is beneficial for people of all ages and can be consumed regularly to promote health and vitality.





Also Read: 5 Diet Tips To Improve Gut Bacteria, Given By A Nutritionist

Maintaining gut health is important.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Rock Sugar (Misri):

Rock sugar, or mishri, is the purest form of sugar, free from chemicals. Ayurveda utilises rock sugar as a sweetener in certain medications and recommends it as a healthier alternative to white sugar. Especially beneficial for individuals with PCOS, obesity, autoimmune disorders, and gut issues, rock sugar can easily replace refined sugar in your daily diet.



5. CCF Tea:

CCF tea, a blend of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds, is a soothing and effective remedy for various gut issues. From bloating to menstrual cramps, CCF tea works wonders in promoting digestive health and overall well-being. It stimulates lymphatic flow, reduces inflammation, and promotes mental clarity. To prepare CCF tea, simply boil one teaspoon of each seed in a glass of water for 3-5 minutes, strain, and sip on this healing elixir.



The expert suggests incorporating these gut-healing foods into your daily routine to transform your digestive health.