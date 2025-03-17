Fruits are one food that has zero haters. They are juicy, nutritious, and super delicious. From eating a refreshing slice of watermelon on a hot day to having a handful of grapes for a quick snack, fruits always feel like a good idea. Packed with vitamins, fibre, and natural sugars, they fuel the body while satisfying cravings in the healthiest way possible. But as good as they are, fruits aren't always your best bet. Surprising, right? You'd be surprised to know that timing plays an important role in how your body processes them. Eating fruits at the wrong time can lead to several digestive problems. So, when should you avoid them? Let's find out.





Photo: iStock



What Are The Worst Times To Eat Fruits?

Even though fruits happen to be one of the healthiest things to eat, there are certain times in a day when you should avoid them. As per Emotional Eating Coach Radhika Shah, these are the times you shouldn't consume fruits.

1. On An Empty Stomach

Do you think eating fruits on an empty stomach would benefit your body? Think again. As per the expert, if you have blood sugar imbalances, fruit alone in the morning can cause a spike and crash. This leads to you feeling tired and hungry soon after, which isn't exactly beneficial if you're trying to lose weight.

2. Right After A Heavy Meal

Many of us eat fruit right after having a heavy meal thinking it would provide some relief. However, it doesn't. Why? Because fruits digest faster than proteins and fats. The expert states that eating fruits after a big meal can cause fermentation in the gut, which can lead to discomfort and bloating.

3. Late At Night

Hungry at night? Avoid fruits at all costs! The coach shares that fruit spikes blood sugar and eating them close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep and melatonin production – a hormone in our body that regulates night and day cycles or sleep-wake cycles. The result would be a sleepy you the next morning.

Photo: Pexels

4. As A Dessert

Fruits can't be desserts, especially after a heavy meal. As mentioned above, fruits digest after fats and proteins. Eating it with a heavy meal can slow digestion. This could lead to causing gas and bloating, and lead to blood sugar crashes later.

5. With Dairy

If you start your day with a tall glass of smoothie, then it's time to rethink your practices. Dairy and fruit don't go together. When you consume your favourite fruit with dairy, it causes digestive problems. Aside from bloating and a disrupted gut balance, the expert states the combination of dairy and fruit can also cause skin issues.

Photo: iStock

Fresh vs Frozen Fruits: Which Is Better?

Now that you know which are the worst times to consume fruits, let's find out if fresh fruits are better or frozen ones. As per fitness coach Ralston D'Souza, some fruits and vegetables can have more nutrients than their fresh counterparts if they are not used immediately.

Why?

Because of its nutrient content. The expert states that the freezing process slows down nutrient loss in fruits and vegetables. But, fresh produce sitting in stores for days will lose nutrients over time. So, freezing is a highly effective method for preserving nutrients in food. Moreover, frozen fruits and veggies are usually more convenient, cheaper, and possibly more nutritious.





So, now that you know everything about fruits and their effects on your body, go on and eat fruits the right way for maximum nutrition!





