How To Make <i>Chana Dal Chaat</i> For Protein-Rich Snack; Easy Recipe Inside

When evening hunger strikes all of a sudden and you are in a hurry to wind up your day's work, you don't want to slog in the kitchen to make an extensive meal. Temptation for those handy store-bought chips and namkeen packets strikes in and you tend to give in. Only if you had options to make quick snacks that are healthy as well as tasty. We heard your wish and dug out an amazing recipe of chana dal chaat for you, which brims with proteins and other nutrients, offers great taste and is homemade, so there is no danger of harmful preservatives and artificial ingredients.





Proteins are the best source of energy and that's exactly what we need in the evening or between the meals to recharge ourselves. This protein-rich snack is a great meal to tuck into and satiate our taste buds. You just have to plan ahead and keep fried chana dal ready, which can be turned into a lip-smacking chaat in no time.





(Also Read: 7 Protein-Rich Snacks You Can Eat On The Go)





Protein-Rich Chana Dal Chaat Recipe -

Ingredients -

(Serving - 2)

1 cup chana dal

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

Half cup green chutney (optional)

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 lemon

Coriander leaves





Method -

Step 1 - Soak the chana dal in warm water for 4-5 hours. Drain the water and place the dal on the kitchen cloth and pat it dry. Deep fry the dal in a strainer till it turns golden and crispy. Sprinkle some salt, black pepper powder and red chili powder on the dal and toss well.

Step 2 - Add chana dal in a bowl. Add chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, chopped green chillies, green chutney, salt, black salt, chaat masala and mix well.

Step 3 - Garnish with coriander leaves and lemon juice and serve!





If you make ahead the fried chana dal, making its chaat is a cinch. If you wish, you can also get store-bough fried chana dal that is easily available in grocery stores. This chana dal chaat serves all the purposes of evening snacks - it fills you with energy-giving proteins and complements your hot cup of tea perfectly. Make it for your family or surprise your guests when they come over.









