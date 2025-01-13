Rice is a staple in Indian cuisine and an absolute favourite in countless forms-from aromatic biryanis to comforting dal chawal. It's more than just food; it's tradition, culture, and pure comfort. But despite its deliciousness, rice often ends up on the "no-no" list for those focused on weight loss or managing blood sugar. With its high carb count, rice is viewed as a diet villain. But could eating it at the "right time" make it guilt-free? And can rice really be made weight-loss-friendly? Let's hear what the experts have to say.





When's the Best Time to Eat Rice?

Short answer: anytime you feel like it - as long as you're not stressing about it.

Why?

According to hormone coach Poornima Peri, setting rigid rules about when to eat creates unnecessary stress. And that stress can mess with your body far more than the actual food.

What Happens When You Stress About Food Timing?

Stress impacts your body in ways you might not even realise. Here's how it can derail your health:





1. Cortisol Levels Spike





Overthinking what or when to eat increases cortisol, the stress hormone. High cortisol can lead to fat storage, sugar cravings, and a weakened immune system over time.





2. Insulin Efficiency Drops





When you're stressed, insulin - the hormone that regulates blood sugar - becomes less effective. This can keep your blood sugar levels elevated, raising the risk of other health problems.





3. Digestion Takes a Hit





Stress diverts energy away from digestion, causing bloating, indigestion, and long-term gut issues. Poor digestion also means your body struggles to absorb nutrients from food.





4. Sleep Suffers





Worrying about food timings can disrupt your body's natural rhythms, making it tough to fall asleep or stay asleep. Poor sleep weakens your immunity and encourages unhealthy eating habits.





5. Hormones Go Haywire





Chronic stress can affect hormones like oestrogen and progesterone, leading to irregular periods, mood swings, and other imbalances.

How to Make Rice Weight-Loss-Friendly

Many people avoid rice because of its starch content, but dietitian Sheenam K Malhotra says you don't need to give it up completely. Instead, try these tips to make rice a part of your weight-loss plan:

1. Control Portions

Stick to one cup of cooked rice per day. It's the easiest way to enjoy rice without overdoing it.

2. Choose the Right Cooking Method

Boil or steam your rice instead of frying it. For bonus points, strain the starch by cooking rice in plenty of water and draining the excess.

3. Balance Your Plate

Pair your rice with equal portions of veggies and dal. A balanced meal is not only nutritious but also keeps you full longer.

4. Add Fibre and Protein

Mix your rice with high-fibre vegetables or lean protein. This combo keeps you satisfied and helps you avoid mindless snacking later.





