As soon as the monsoon arrives, we experience sniffles, sore throats and impromptu fever. The weather might feel pleasant and refreshing, but your immune system often gets compromised during this unpredictable season. This is why you will find wellness and Ayurveda experts recommending you staple home remedies, with turmeric and ginger topping the list. From golden haldi milk to strong and flavourful kadhas, these two ingredients are everywhere. But when it comes to immunity in monsoon, which one is better for your body? If you have been struggling with compromised immunity, let us find out which one, turmeric water or ginger water, suits your wellness routine better.





Turmeric Water Benefits: Why Haldi Is A Classic Immunity Booster

Turmeric, also known as haldi, has been a staple in Indian kitchens for a long time. Not only does it add a beautiful yellow colour to your dishes, but it is also widely recognised for its multiple health benefits. It is especially helpful for our bodies because of the presence of curcumin in it. According to a 2017 study published in the journal Foods, the compound curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can strengthen your body against infections. This becomes even more relevant during monsoons when the air is damp and bacterial infections are more common.

For better nutrient absorption, as per Ayurveda, turmeric is often consumed with black pepper. This is because curcumin metabolises in the liver and intestinal walls, and only a small portion tends to enter our bloodstream. The piperine present in black pepper enhances digestion, regulates nerve signals, boosts metabolism and also helps manage obesity. This supports better absorption of turmeric and its nutrients in the body. You can sip on turmeric and black pepper water on an empty stomach to help fight daily infections.

Ginger Water Benefits: Why Adrak Is Your Go-To For Cough And Cold

Ginger is the go-to kitchen remedy for anything cold and fever-related. And for good reason. As per a 2020 research paper, the active compound in ginger, called gingerol, helps reduce the risk of both bacterial and viral infections. Drinking ginger water can help soothe throat irritation and prevent seasonal illnesses. However, what makes it even more effective is its heat-generating property, according to a 2018 research paper. This makes ginger water a perfect drink during monsoon, as it may also improve digestion and ease nausea on humid, heavy days.

Ginger Water Or Turmeric Water: What Should You Drink In Monsoon?

Honestly, both turmeric and ginger water have immunity-boosting benefits. However, if you have to pick one specifically for monsoon, ginger water offers more immediate relief. That is because ginger provides quicker support against cough, cold and throat issues, which are often the main concerns during this season. Since it also generates internal heat, ginger water helps fight off viral infections. Turmeric water, on the other hand, is better as a long-term immunity builder. Ideally, include both of these in your diet on alternate days. In fact, let your body tell you what it needs more of on any given day.

How To Make Ginger Water More Effective During Monsoon

If you are bored of plain ginger water, here are a few easy ways to make it more beneficial and soothing during the monsoon season.

1. Use Fresh Ginger

Always opt for fresh ginger instead of store-bought powders. Grate or crush it using a mortar and pestle before boiling to release more active compounds.

2. Boil It Properly

Simmer the crushed ginger in water for 5 to 7 minutes. Let it release its juices in the water and cover it for a few more minutes to trap the goodness.

3. Add Tulsi Or Lemon

Drop in a few tulsi leaves for their antibacterial properties. You can also add lemon for a quick boost of vitamin C.

4. Avoid Adding Honey To Hot Water

Wait for the water to cool slightly before stirring in the honey. High temperatures may destroy honey's natural benefits.

5. Sip It While Warm, Not Hot

Do not drink it while it is still boiling hot. Warm ginger water is gentler on your system and easier to absorb.





But before you add anything new to your daily diet, make sure to check with your doctor or a certified health professional.