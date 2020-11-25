<i>Amla</i> (Gooseberry) Rice Recipe: A Delicious Way To Include Vitamin C In Your Diet

Amla may help boost the process of protein synthesis

The very thought of amla reminds us of everything healthy. It is one desi superfood that our mothers and grandmothers can't stop gushing about. Loaded with nutrients, amla has been a part of traditional medicine since time immemorial and is deemed great for skin, hair, immunity and overall health. As per nutritionists, it is loaded with vitamin A, C, E, antioxidants and more. In fact, one serving of amla can make up for 46 percent of the daily dose of vitamin C. As per the book 'Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by Food Historian KT Achaya, "It is one of the items recommended by Sushruta for universal everyday consumption that transcended restrictions of body type and season. Consume it or apply it on your skin and hair, amla only spells goodness."





Health Benefits Of Amla:

A rich source of vitamin C, amla is known to boost immune-health and ward of cough, cold and various viral infections.

It is rich in antioxidants that helps flush out toxins and regulate digestion and metabolism. These factors further lead to weight loss.

Amla is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent the body from free radical damages.

It may help boost the process of protein synthesis, providing a kick of energy to the body.

If you look around, you will find several amla recipes that can be a part of your daily diet. You may have it as is with black salt or whip up pickle and murabba with it.

And if you are bored with the same recipes of amla, here we bring a dish that can add the vitamin C-enriched fruit to your diet in the most appetising way. It is called amla rice. Also referred to as Nellikai Sadam or usirikaya pulihora in the Southern part of India, it is basically a quick rice dish made with grated gooseberry. It also includes some basic spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves etc and offers a burst of flavours to your palate. Let's find out the recipe!





Here's The Recipe Of Amla Rice:

Ingredients:

4 amlas, grated





2 cups cooked rice





Half teaspoon mustard seeds





1 whole dry red chilli





1 tablespoon peanuts





3-4 curry leaves





1-2 tablespoon oil





Salt, to taste





Sugar, optional





1-2 tablespoon refined oil





Method:

Heat oil in a pan, roast the peanuts and keep aside.





Add red chilli, mustard seeds, curry leaves and sauté till the mustard seeds crackle.





Add the grated amla, salt, turmeric (optional) and sugar (optional) and cook everything together.





Add rice and peanuts and mix.





And a heart bowl of amla rice is ready to be served.





Enjoy your meal!





