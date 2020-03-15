Boost Your Immunity With This Quick 3-Ingredient Amla Juice To Fight Cold And Flu

Vit C-rich fruits are one of the common ways to boost immunity

Cold and flu has always been tagged to seasonal change. Whenever there is a transition in season, number of people faces several kinds of diseases and the only way to fight the same is by boosting your immunity. Speaking about the same, Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND stated, "Immunity strengthening may help in avoiding or fighting the seasonal change diseases. Proper hydration and consumption of vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables are the two most common ways to boost the immune system." Hence, here we bring you a very quick and easy juice recipe, which can be made with only three ingredients which contain immunity boosting properties.





We used amla (gooseberry), ginger and coriander (dhania) leaves or mint (pudina) leaves as per choice to make this easy immunity boosting juice. Both dhania patta and pudina patta are rich in vitamin C. Hence, you can use any of the leaves for the juice.

Health Benefits Of Amla:

Amla has always been popular as a powerful home remedy for treating cold and flu. It is rich in vitamin C, which boosts the production of white blood cells (WBC) in the body that help in fighting several infections and diseases. Alongside, amla is also rich in iron, calcium and several other minerals, which make it a complete nutritional fruit.





Health Benefits Of Ginger:

To begin with, ginger contains a compound called gingerol, which has several medicinal properties. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects. Another component in ginger- zingerone- is an antioxidant." The antibacterial effects of gingerol help in curing cold and sore throat. Ginger also helps in keeping blood pressure and cholesterol level under control.





Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves:

Also known as 'hara dhaniya', coriander not only adds flavour to food with its rich aroma, but also has several health benefits. It is a rich source of antioxidant. Coriander leaves contain detoxifying, antibacterial, and immune-enhancing essential oils.





Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves:

Mint is also a rich source of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps in soothing the irritation caused by chronic coughing. The strong and refreshing aroma of mint also aids headaches.





How To Make The 3-Ingredient Amla Juice:

Step 1- Take 5 to 6 chopped amlas, 1 tablespoon sliced ginger and 4 to 5 mint or coriander leaves.





Step 2- Clean them and mix in a juicer.





Step 3- Strain it in a glass and add some black salt, chaat masala and honey. You can also use roasted masala (jeera, dhania and dried red chilli) instead of chaat masala.





The juice is ready to be served. Try to have it every day to get your daily dose of vitamin C.




















