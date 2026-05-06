Premature greying is no longer something people associate only with age. From stress and lifestyle shifts to nutritional gaps, several factors are often blamed when strands start turning grey earlier than expected. While there is no overnight fix, experts believe that what you eat daily can play a role in supporting hair health from within. Instead of looking for quick solutions, focusing on simple, nutrient-rich foods may help in the long run. Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya recently shared a list of everyday ingredients that may help delay premature greying when included consistently in the diet.





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Here Are 5 Foods You Should Eat To Prevent Premature Greying

1. Amla For Overall Hair Nourishment

Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya highlights amla as a powerful addition to the diet for hair health. Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, it is believed to support hair nourishment and slow down premature greying.

She suggests multiple ways to include it:

Eat it fresh or in fermented form

Take amla powder (around 3 grams) with half a teaspoon of ghee

Drink 5–10 ml of amla juice in warm water on an empty stomach

Give amla candies to kids

Infuse it in hair oil for external use

2. Black Sesame Seeds For Hair Pigmentation

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According to the expert, black sesame seeds, or black til, are known to support melanocyte activity, which plays a role in maintaining natural hair colour.





You can add them to your routine in simple ways:

Consume as mukhwas after meals (about 1 tablespoon a day)

Include in til ladoo or chikki

Mix into chapati flour

She also notes that sesame oil may help nourish the scalp and improve circulation due to its Vitamin B content.

3. Black Raisins For Iron And Vitamin C

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Dr Savaliya recommends black raisins as a natural source of iron and Vitamin C, nutrients associated with supporting hair pigmentation and growth.





Her simple tip:

Soak 5 black raisins overnight and consume them in the morning

4. Curry Leaves For Daily Nutrient Boost

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Curry leaves are another staple she suggests including regularly. They are said to be rich in Vitamins A, B, C, and B12, along with iron and calcium, which may help reduce hair fall and delay greying.





Ways to add them to your meals:

Use them in everyday cooking

Boil 5–10 leaves in water and sip

Prepare an amla-curry leaf chutney, especially for kids

5. Suvarna Siddha Ghrit For Deeper Nourishment

Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya also mentions Suvarna Siddha Ghrit, described as A2 cow ghee infused with 24-carat gold, in Ayurvedic practice.





According to her, it is traditionally used to:

Support healthy hair pigmentation

Improve immunity and overall vitality

Enhance memory and brain function

Promote digestion and sleep

She suggests adding small quantities to daily meals for both adults and children.





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What Else You Can Do To Support Healthy Hair

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Along with including the right foods, a few daily habits can help strengthen the impact of nutrition on hair health. Simple lifestyle changes, when followed consistently, may support healthier hair over time:

Manage stress levels: Chronic stress can affect hair pigmentation and growth, so keeping stress in check supports overall hair health.

Limit heat and chemical treatments: Excessive styling and chemical use can weaken hair and counter the benefits of a good diet.

Massage the scalp regularly: Gentle oil massages may improve scalp circulation and help nutrients reach hair roots.

Prioritise quality sleep: Proper rest supports hormonal balance and the body's natural repair processes linked to hair health.

Handle hair gently: Avoid tight hairstyles and rough brushing to reduce breakage and unnecessary hair damage.

These recommendations, shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, focus on incorporating simple, everyday foods into your routine. While no single ingredient guarantees results, consistently following a balanced diet with such nutrient-rich additions may support overall hair health over time.