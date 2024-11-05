Seasons come and go, but fruits? They're always in style! From the sweet juiciness of berries to the zesty pop of pineapples, fruits are a must-have in every kitchen, bringing endless varieties and flavours to the table. Thanks to modern farming methods, we can snack on our favourite fruits year-round. But here's the scoop: you can't just throw fruits together with any dish and expect to unlock all their amazing benefits! Even though fruits are packed with vitamins and nutrients, how you mix them can change their nutritional punch. Curious yet? If you're a fruit fan, you definitely should be! Let's take a look at what experts have to say about this!





Also Read:Fruit Butters: The Sweet Alternative To Nut Butters That You'll Fall In Love With

Here's How You Might Be Missing Out on All the Goodness Fruits Have to Offer

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, here's a common mistake you definitely want to steer clear of if you want to make the most of those juicy fruits:

Mixing Fruits with Proteins and Carbs

Dimple breaks it down for us: when you team up fruits with proteins and carbs, it can mess with your digestion. Why? Because fruits are quick to digest, while proteins and carbs are a bit slower. When you chow down on fruits alongside heavier foods, they stick around in your stomach longer and start interacting with stomach acids. This can lead to some issues like indigestion, bloating and acidity. Plus, as those fruits get digested, they can push the undigested proteins and carbs into your small intestine, which means more digestive problems.

What Does This Result In?

Fruit Fermentation

When fruits sit in your digestive system longer than needed, they start fermenting, which leads to gas production and discomfort. An example of this is grapes, which begin fermenting when left outside. The same process occurs in our bodies, according to the expert.

Nutrient Deficiency

When you pair fruits with the wrong foods like proteins and carbs, your body struggles to absorb iron and calcium effectively. This can lead to deficiencies and various health problems.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is The Best Way To Consume Fruit?

Eat Fruits At The Right Time

As the expert suggests, consume fruits on an empty stomach to maximize nutrient absorption. You can also enjoy them between meals as a snack, just be sure not to mix them with solid foods.

Pair Them With Nuts And Seeds

When eating fruits, pair them with nuts and seeds to prevent sugar spikes. You can also enhance their flavour by adding a pinch of black pepper, cinnamon powder, or kala jamun powder.

Eat As A Snack

Instead of binge-eating salty, processed snacks, opt for fruits at 4 PM as an evening snack. If you have diabetes, stick to fruits with a low glycemic index for better overall health.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Eye Health: Eat These 6 Fruits To Keep Your Vision Strong





When do you usually prefer to eat fruits? Let us know in the comments below.