Coffee is one of the most popular beverages across the globe. However, it also brings several myths and confusions along. If you scroll through the internet, you will find some people referring to coffee as unhealthy; while some associate it to weight loss, diabetes management and more. Then there are questions related to how we should brew coffee. One of the most common queries remains - should we add milk to our cup of coffee? Well, we finally found an answer to it. A recent study, conducted by a team of researchers from Denmark, states that coffee, when brewed with milk, benefits our body more in comparison to black coffee. The findings were published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry. Let us elucidate further.





Why You Must Add Milk In Your Coffee?

Coffee is a rich source of polyphenol. For the unversed, polyphenol is a potent antioxidant that helps flush out toxins and prevents inflammation, further nourishing our overall health. Milk, on the other hand, is enriched with protein, calcium, minerals and more. The new study found that addition of milk protein doubles coffee's anti-inflammatory properties.





The researchers conducted the study by inducing artificial inflammation in immune cells. They divided the cells into three parts.

The first group was treated with polyphenols that had reacted with an amino acid.

The second group was treated with polyphenols alone.

A third control group of cells did not receive either the polyphenols or polyphenol/amino acid combination.

It was found that the immune cells treated with amino acid and polyphenol combination (the first group of cells) were twice more effective at fighting inflammation than the others.





However, the researchers further stated that the study will further be conducted on animals for better results.





Considering it, we say, add some milk to your cup of coffee while brewing and enjoy the benefits to the fullest. But always remember, moderation is the key!





Note: The recipe is not a part of the study