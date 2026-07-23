When you are trying to lose weight, breakfast becomes the most carefully planned meal of the day. A filling breakfast can help keep hunger in check, reduce unnecessary snacking and make it easier to stick to healthy eating habits. Among the many options available, besan cheela and omelette remain two popular choices, especially in Indian household. Both are quick to prepare, packed with nutrients and fit well into a balanced diet. But if weight loss is your priority, which one should you choose? Let's break it down for you.

Besan Cheela: Fibre-Rich And Satiating

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Made from gram flour (besan), besan cheela offers a combination of plant-based protein and dietary fibre. Fibre slows digestion, promotes fullness and may help curb hunger between meals. Chickpeas, from which besan is made, also have a relatively low glycaemic index compared to many refined grains. A review published in Advances in Nutrition found that regular pulse consumption (including chickpeas) is associated with improved satiety and may support healthy weight management as part of a balanced diet.

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Omelette: High-Quality Protein That Keeps You Fuller

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Eggs are one of the richest sources of complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. Protein takes longer to digest than refined carbohydrates and can help increase feelings of fullness. A study published in the International Journal of Obesity found that overweight adults following a calorie-restricted diet lost significantly more weight when they ate an egg-based breakfast compared to an isocaloric bagel breakfast. The researchers also noted better satiety among those who consumed eggs.





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Besan Cheela vs Omelette: Which Is Better For Weight Loss

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Both besan cheela and omelettes can support weight-loss goals when prepared with minimal oil and paired with vegetables. However, they offer different nutritional benefits. Besan cheela provides fibre along with plant-based protein, while an omelette delivers high-quality protein that may help keep you full for longer. Research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that people who ate an egg-based breakfast reported greater satiety and consumed fewer calories over the following 24 to 36 hours compared to those who ate a bagel breakfast.



From a purely weight-loss perspective, an omelette may therefore have a slight edge. That said, besan cheela remains one of the healthiest vegetarian breakfast options, thanks to its combination of fibre and protein.



Ultimately, if you eat eggs, an omelette may be the better choice for weight loss, while besan cheela is an excellent vegetarian alternative that can also support fullness and balanced nutrition.





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