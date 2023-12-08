If you are a foodie, you would definitely understand the struggle to stop yourself from binge eating when it comes to your favourite foods. However, mindless eating could have adverse effects on your body. In this world of snacking, healthy nuts stand out not just for their taste and versatility but also for their health benefits. From heart-boosting almonds to antioxidant-rich walnuts, these powerhouses bring unique benefits to your snacking routine, especially if you trying to lose weight. To your rescue, we have rounded up a list of five healthy nuts that are not only delicious but will also keep you from going crazy snacking.

Healthy Nuts To Eat For Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Nuts Options To Avoid Binge Eating

Photo Credit: iStock

Almonds :

Most popular due to their earthy flavour and easy availability, almonds are great for binge snacking as they are a great source of healthy fats, fibre and protein. If you are on a weight-loss journey, this healthy nut can keep you full for a longer period and help you achieve your goal. What makes almonds stand out in this list is the amount of Vitamin E present in them. Just 28 grams of these nuts contain almost 45 per cent of your daily value. Incorporating Vitamin E in your daily diet supports your immune system and reduces inflammation. 28 grams (1 ounce) of almonds contain:

Calories: 164

Fat: 14.1 grams

Protein: 6.01 grams

Carbs: 6.12 grams

Fibre: 3.54 grams

Vitamin E: 7.26 milligrams

Magnesium: 76.5 milligrams

Manganese: 0.618 milligrams

Pistachios:

Weight loss on your mind? If you are cutting down on your food intake, pistachios can be an excellent option for you. These little green nuts are packed with protein, nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre. Pistachios are a terrific source of plant-based protein since they are one of the few plants that contain appropriate amounts of all nine necessary amino acids. This means that they are a complete protein, which some plant-based dieters may struggle to meet in their diets. Eating a handful of these nuts may help you lose weight, and improve your skin and gut health too. 28 grams (1 ounce) of pistachios contain:

Calories: 159

Fat: 12.8 grams

Protein: 5.73 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Potassium: 289 grams

Copper: 0.369 milligrams

Vitamin B6: 0.482 milligrams

Photo Credit: iStock

Walnuts:

Shaped like a brain and a stellar source of copper, walnuts are known to help reduce many heart disease-related risk factors like cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure. What's more, these powerhouses are also mood enhancers. Several studies have shown that these healthy nuts promote mental and cognitive health because of the presence of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. 28 grams (1 ounce) of walnuts contain:

Calories: 183

Fat: 18.3 grams

Fibre: 1.88 grams

Protein: 4.26 grams

Potassium: 123 milligrams

Magnesium: 44.2 milligrams

Peanuts:

Roasted, salted, or just raw, there is no denying that peanuts make an amazing binge snack. But did you know peanuts come in the list of healthy nuts? Although peanuts come in the legumes category, they are usually consumed like nuts and are packed with proteins and fat. These healthy nuts are high in plant protein, which helps you feel full and satisfied. Peanuts have high amounts of polyphenol antioxidants and folate, a type of vitamin B that is especially vital during pregnancy for foetal and placental development. 28 grams (1 ounce) of raw peanuts contain:

Calories: 161

Fat: 13.9 grams

Protein: 7.31 grams

Carbs: 4.56 grams

Fibre: 2.41 grams

Vitamin B-6: 0.099 milligrams

Magnesium: 47.6 milligrams

Hazelnuts:

Photo Credit: iStock

Yes! In this world of nuts and health, hazelnuts are known to be the best nutritional powerhouses. These nuts are packed with healthy fats, fibre, protein, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, and antioxidants. Moreover, research suggests that consuming hazelnuts may reduce cholesterol levels and support cardiovascular health. 28 grams (1 ounce) of hazelnuts contain:

Calories: 178

Total Fat: 17.2 grams

Carbs: 4.73 grams

Protein: 4.25 grams

Magnesium: 46.2 milligrams

Manganese: 1.75 milligrams

Remember, mindful eating can work wonders for your body!



Disclaimer: Nutritional information was taken from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).