Whether you want to shed a few kilograms or make a vast difference in your body, weight loss is a tricky process. If you are following a weight loss journey or have tried before, we understand how hard it must be for you to follow a strict regime. From persistent workouts to a rigorous diet, there's a lot that one has to do without a failure. However, a few additions in the diet can make the whole process easier. Considering this, here we bring you a few curd-based recipes that can be great additions to your weight loss diet. These recipes are not only healthy but also very delicious. Let's get started with the list. Read below.





Weight Loss: Here're 5 Curd-Based Recipes You Must Try:

1. Oats Dahi Masala

Oats are considered as one of the best ingredients for weight loss. You must have tried various oats recipes. This one, right here is a combination of both health and taste. Adding curd to it gives it a very tangy taste. And the best part? This recipe takes only 20 minutes to get ready. Find the recipe here.

2. Dahi Chana Chaat

Made with protein-rich boiled chickpeas and dahi, this chaat recipe can be a perfect addition to your diet. Add in your favourite seasonings and the chaat is ready to be savoured. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Low Fat Dahi Chicken

Looking for a weight loss-friendly lunch recipe? We have got you covered with this super delicious chicken curry made with curd as a base. High in protein and low in carbohydrates, this is the recipe you need to try. Click here.

4. Mix Veg Raita

A great accompaniment! This raita recipe is loaded with veggies and spices, making it an ideal addition to your diet. Besides serving it as an accompaniment, you can also have it as is! Find the recipe here.

5. Flax Seed Raita

Lastly, we bring you another raita recipe made with curd and flax seeds. Besides being helpful in weight loss, this raita recipe is also perfect to build immunity as it has flax seeds in it. Flax seeds are touted to be one of the richest sources of omega 3 fatty acids. Find the recipe here.

Now that you know all the recipes, execute these ideas at home and let us know how these recipes turned out in the comments below.









