"An apple a day keeps the doctor away" - the adage stands true for almost every fruit you can think of. Fruits are light, fulfilling, and packed with nutrients that help you stay nourished. In fact, the seasonal ones come with the added benefits of good immunity. But did you know that fruits also come with their share of controversies? One such debate that left the world confused is, "Do fruits aggravate cough and cold? Can you eat them when suffering from cough and cold?" In this article, we will delve into the topic to clear the air once and for all. Let's get going.





What Is The Link Between Fruits And Cough And Cold?

The discourse around fruits can be controversial. While a section of people believe that fruits may aggravate cough and cold, others assert that the fruit has no established link with seasonal illnesses. Such diverse opinions often leave us confused. But fret not, here we will help you separate the facts from fiction.

As we all know, fruits contain almost every essential macro and micronutrients our body needs to develop and sustain. But according to Ayurveda, it falls under the 'cold food' category, which may hurt the three body types - vata, pitta, and kapha. Ayurvedic expert BN Sinha weighs in, "Fruits, which generally fall under the cold food category, may lead to frequent bouts of flu, cough, and fever. However, this phenomenon is typically observed when you consume an excessive amount of cold food (in this case, fruits)."





On the other hand, several studies from across the globe have found that fruits like bananas, pineapple, etc. contain certain nutrients including protein, antioxidants, and vitamins, which help prevent inflammation and dissolve mucus, further aiding your immunity against seasonal cough and cold. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta states, "It is all about having the balance. You must know which food you are eating, at what time of the day, and in what amount."





Photo Credit: Pexels

Can You Eat Fruits When Suffering From Cough And Cold?

Let's put it straight - you can eat fruits when suffering from cough and cold, provided you know the fruits you are eating and when. For instance, oranges, lemon, and amla are packed with vitamin C, which helps prevent oxidative stress, further boosting immunity against seasonal health worries. But it may not stand true for people suffering from chronic acidity. In this case, citric fruits may just increase the inflammation in the body.





The same goes for people suffering from diabetes. Fruits contain natural sugar, but having them in excess quantity may disrupt the blood sugar level, potentially suppressing the body's natural immune response. So the best practice is consulting an expert and understanding your body type as per the age, gender, and health condition before making any changes in the diet, states Nutritionist Simrun Chopra.

Can You Eat Fruits At Night? Is It Okay To Have Fruits For Dinner?

Our body functions slow down at night, increasing susceptibility to viral infections. This is why elders at home usually advise avoiding fruits for dinner. But the truth is exactly the opposite. Ayurveda expert Dr Ashutosh Gautam explains, "There is nothing unsafe about eating fruits at night. However, one should have it in moderation to enjoy the goodness without any guilt".





Now that you are clear about your fruit-eating habits, we suggest planning your regime accordingly to enjoy all types of foods equally.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

