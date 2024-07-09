Is your tummy giving you a hard time lately? Have you been spending hours in the washroom just to feel a bit lighter? Are you bloated and irritated throughout the day? We totally get you! Constipation can be extremely frustrating and ruin your entire day. So, instead of holding back, it's time to address this issue head-on for a foolproof solution. Constipation is a common problem that can be prevented with the right diet and lifestyle adjustments. If you're looking for a solution, you've come to the right place. We've discovered an easy hack that can benefit you in the long run. Wondering what it is? It's the mighty khajoor (Dates). Ayurvedic expert Dr. Varalakshmi Yanamandra shares a comprehensive guide on incorporating dates into your gut-healthy diet to prevent constipation. Keep reading.





Dates Causing Constipation: Myth or Fact?

Khajoor or dates are an excellent source of fibre, natural sugars, and essential vitamins and minerals. Many people substitute conventional sweeteners with dates to enjoy guilt-free treats. However, some reports suggest that dates can also cause constipation, leading some to avoid them altogether. But is this theory fact or fiction? Dr. Varalakshmi helps us decipher it.

According to the health expert, dates are rich in fibre, and excessive consumption can slow down digestion, potentially increasing the risk of constipation. "Dates are sweet and stringent with cold and heavy qualities, which can make them difficult to digest if consumed excessively daily. This can dampen our Agni," she explained, emphasizing that consuming dates in the right way and amount can aid digestion and improve overall health.





The Right Way to Eat Dates to Prevent Constipation: How Many Can You Eat in a Day?

1. Soak Dates

Dr. Varalakshmi recommends soaking dates for a few hours to reduce their heaviness and aid digestion.

2. Add Dry Ginger

Sprinkle some dry ginger powder on dates before consuming them. Dry ginger, or saunth, helps warm the food, promoting healthy digestion.

3. Prepare a Cooling Drink

Try making 'khajuradhi mantha,' a drink with dates, raisins, and figs. This refreshing drink helps prevent digestive issues and keeps you hydrated.





Dr. Varalakshmi also suggests consuming a maximum of three dates per day as a snack to reap their benefits.





Check out some healthy and tasty khajoor-based recipes to add to your gut-healthy diet.