Dates are hailed as one of the most treasured dry fruits. Loved for their sticky texture and naturally sweet taste, these little gems are always a delight to indulge in. Plus, they are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent alternative to processed sugar. While you may have enjoyed dates in a cake or perhaps a smoothie, have you ever tried having their water? Dates water is just as healthy as whole dates and is a great option for those wanting to avoid sugary drinks. From aiding in digestion to enhancing skin health, there are more than a few reasons why this wonder elixir should be your new health drink. Read on to discover its incredible benefits and make yourself a glass of date water soon. Warning: you might just get addicted!

Dates Water Benefits | Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Dates Water You Should Know:

1. Boosts Digestive Health

Have you been experiencing digestive issues lately? If so, try sipping on date water. This dry fruit is an excellent source of fibre, making it great for our digestive system. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 21 people who consumed 7 dates per day for a period of 21 days experienced improvements in stool frequency. So, if you want to keep issues like bloating and gas at bay, make dates water your new best friend.

2. Good For Your Skin

Healthy, glowing, and youthful skin is something we all desire. And guess what? Dates water can help fulfil this desire effortlessly. As per the NIH, middle-aged women who used a skin cream containing 5% date palm kernel showed a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles. Dates are loaded with antioxidants, which means consuming their water will help nourish your skin from within.

3. Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Did you know dates water can also aid in managing blood sugar levels? Contrary to popular belief, diabetics can consume dates, but it's important to practice portion control. Dates have a low glycaemic index (GI), and sipping on their water can help curb your cravings for sugary drinks. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found adding dates to a diabetic diet helped regulate blood sugar levels and improve lipid profiles.

4. Promotes Heart Health

Yes, date water can also be beneficial for your heart! According to the NIH, the consumption of dates can improve markers of cardiovascular health, particularly plasma lipid levels. Moreover, the high fibre content and presence of antioxidants in dates make them excellent for promoting heart health. Drinking date water regularly can help prevent heart-related issues, keeping you healthy.

How To Make Dates Water At Home?

Making dates water at home is quite simple. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by taking a bunch of dates, cutting them in half, and removing their seeds.

Now, boil water in a large pan.

Add the de-seeded dates to the pan and simmer for a few minutes.

Turn off the flame and cover the pan with a lid

Allow the water to sit at room temperature for at least 6-8 hours, or preferably overnight.

Enjoy it warm or cold, depending on your personal preference.

Dates are more than just a natural sweetener. Prepare their water at home and reap its numerous health benefits. Stay fit and healthy!