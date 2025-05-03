Have you ever found yourself elbow-deep in a packet of chips, just for that salty crunch, like your life depends on it? Or maybe you have had one of those days where nothing in the world tastes as good as a bowl of raw rice or ice cubes? Sounds odd enough, right? But trust us, weird cravings happen to the best of us. Sometimes these cravings can be emotional, while sometimes they are hormonal. But there are times when they indicate much more than 'it's just a phase'. What if we told you that your body is actually trying to tell you something? Yes, you heard us. Those strange food cravings often indicate certain nutrient deficiency in the body.





In this article, Nutritionist Sweta Shah decodes the mystery behind a few such bizarre food cravings and shares what your body might really be asking for. Let's take you through.

Here're 5 Weird Food Cravings And Their Easy Fixes:

"Your cravings are not the enemy - they are messengers," states Nutritionist Sweta Shah in one of her social media posts. She also shares some quick home fixes to make up for the lost nutrients in the body.

1. Craving Spicy Food?

If you find yourself adding extra chilli to all your dishes, then your body might be flagging zinc deficiency.





What is the link?

Zinc helps keep your sense of taste sharp and any kind of deficiency can alter the situation and make food taste bland. This is exactly why people reach out for extra chilli to make the flavours appealing.





Quick Fix:

Prepare haldi doodh with 1/4 tsp turmeric and a pinch of nutmeg and add it to your bedtime routine to make up for the lost nutrient.

2. Craving Raw Rice Or Chalk?

This one is pretty serious. If you are craving raw rice or non-food items like chalk, ior clay, then it might be a condition called pica - a sign of iron deficiency.





What is the link?

Pica is a common condition in several pregnant women due to nutritional deficiencies. According to experts, psychological factors, such as stress, anxiety and food insecurity, may play a role, with chalk or raw rice working as a coping mechanism.





Quick Fix:

Include iron-enriched spinach in your diet, with some lemon juice added to it. Vitamin C in lemon helps enhance iron absorption in the body.

3. Craving Chocolate?

If you find yourself making frequent trips to the fridge for a bite of chocolate, your body might be dropping a hint - it could be low on magnesium.





What is the link?

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate, is a natural source of magnesium - a mineral involved in over 300 bodily functions, including muscle relaxation, nerve function, blood sugar regulation, and mood balance. When your body is low on magnesium, you might start craving chocolate to make up for the lost nutrient.





Quick Fix:

While chocolate is a great way to add more nutrients to your body, there are various other healthier options to go for. You can prepare a bowl of sheera with 2 tbsp ragi, half banana and 1 tsp ghee and add it to your diet.

4. Craving Fizzy Drinks?

Have you been reaching out to a bottle of soda or cold drink more often? It could be an indication of calcium deficiency.





What is the link?

According to a study, published in the journal Nutrients, soft drinks contribute to the dietary intake of phosphorus (and caffeine), which leads to excess calcium loss in the body.





Quick Fix:

Prepare a mix of 1 tbsp sesame seeds, half tsp jaggery and half tsp ghee and include in your diet for your daily calcium fix.

5. Craving Ice?

Ever found yourself compulsively chewing on ice cubes? Fret not, this is quite common. The habit is called pagophagia - a craving linked to iron deficiency (with or without anemia).





What is the link?

A report in WebMD states that pagophagia often leads to eating disorders and chewing ice helps people with iron deficiency feel more alert and mentally sharp.





Quick Fix:

Include a mix of iron-packed foods like 1 tsp soaked halim and 1 tsp jaggery in your daily diet for nutrition fix.

The Takeaway:

Cravings are not always an indication of weakness. They could be a signal, wrapped in mystery. So, next time if you find yourself craving something unusual, take a note of it and fix your diet to add more nutrients to your body.