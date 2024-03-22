Adding vegetables to your daily diet can provide multiple health benefits. However, not everyone likes eating cooked sabzis or may eat only some amount of cooked vegetables with more quantity of roti or rice. If you are looking for ways to add more veggies to your diet, here is a simple and tasty "Stir fry Veggies" recipe you can eat every day. The recipe has been shared by Nutritionist and Clinical Dietitian Urvi Gohil on her Instagram handle. The recipe is quick to prepare and you can include your favourite vegetables like corn, carrots, French beans, mushrooms, bell peppers etc. Add some spices to bring out the flavour and you will be surprised to find yourself enjoying eating all these vegetables.

Health Benefits Of Stir-Fry Vegetables

According to the nutritionist, making this simple dish a part of your everyday diet may help in "fat loss, cholesterol reduction, BP management, better sugar control, and balancing hormones," she explains in the video. She adds, "Add a generous amount of this sauteed mixed veg to your plate for you to have lots of fibre and essential micronutrients along with anti-oxidants." She also adds in the video text that eating these veggies can also help to strengthen your gut.

Elaborating on the health benefits, the nutritionist explains in the caption, "Let half of your plate in dinner be this "Stir fry Veggies" every day. It will add fibre and volume to your meal and will help you with portion control! Also, the fibre will help in reducing cholesterol, blood sugar and improving digestion! The essential micronutrients from the vegetables will help you reduce inflammation, improve immunity and nutrient storage." The recipe also uses a little oil in the beginning. The nutritionist adds that the oil will help in better absorption of fat-soluble vitamins from the veggies.

How To Make Healthy Stir Fry Vegetables

Following are the steps as shared by Urvi Gohil:





1. Heat some oil in a pan. Extra virgin olive oil is used in the video.

2. Add finely chopped garlic.

3. Add chopped favourite vegetables - the recipe uses broccoli, carrot, French beans and steamed corn kernels. You can add mushrooms, bell peppers, or any vegetable you may like.

4. Season with salt, black pepper, mixed herbs, oregano and red chilli flakes or powder.

5. Cover and let it cook on a slow flame for 10 minutes.

6. Check if the vegetables are fork tender- if yes it's ready to be served.





Pro Tip: Never overcook these vegetables, as per the nutritionist. She adds that you can also make a large batch at once and use it for 2-3 days if time is a concern.