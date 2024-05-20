Eating a savoury breakfast and a wholesome desi lunch may not trigger any sugar cravings until midday. However, many of us end up feeling the desire to eat something sweet and sugary in the evenings. It may not even be hunger, just an urge to chomp on some ice cream or chocolates, maybe some cookies or an indulgent milkshake. Do you relate? If the answer is yes, and you often end up giving in to your cravings, we have a solution. Doctor and Nutritionist Vidhi Chawla has shared a yummy and healthy evening snack recipe on her Instagram handle. These "energy balls" are delicious and a healthier alternative to eating processed sweets. Let's learn how to make these at home.

How To Make Healthy And Tasty Energy Balls | Healthy Evening Snack Recipe For Sweet Cravings

Here is how to make this yummy and healthy evening snack in four easy steps, as shared by Dr Vidhi Chawla:

1. Prepare The Base:

In a food processor, combine dates, peanut butter, melted coconut oil, rolled oats, protein powder, chia seeds, and cocoa powder. Blend until the mixture forms a sticky dough.

2. Shape The Balls:

Scoop out about a tablespoon of the mixture and roll it between your palms to form a ball. Repeat until all the mixture is used, making about 12 balls.

3. Coat the Balls:

Dip each ball into melted dark chocolate, ensuring it's fully coated. For variation, roll some of the balls in shredded coconut, some in seed/trail mix, and some in cocoa powder.

4. Let It Set:

Place the coated balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and chill them in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to set. Enjoy!





Storage Instructions: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

The recipe is prepared using dates, which are high in fibre and antioxidants. It also contains peanut butter, which is a good source of plant-based protein. It is best to make the peanut butter at home or buy a healthy version from the market. As per Healthline, oats which are also used in the recipe, offer high amounts of many vitamins and minerals, such as manganese, phosphorus, copper, B vitamins, iron, selenium, magnesium, and zinc. These "energy balls" also contain chia seeds, which, according to Harvard, are loaded with health benefits like reducing blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels, supporting digestive health, aiding in weight management, reducing inflammation, helping to control diabetes, protecting against chronic disease, and improving anxiety and depression.

Remember to follow portion control and follow proper storage instructions. Happy healthy eating!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.