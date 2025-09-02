Living with diabetes does not mean giving up the joy of eating good food. In fact, it is somewhat of a routine that requires small changes in the way you cook to manage your blood sugar levels. From the oils you choose to the way you balance portions on your plate, each step in your kitchen routine plays a role in shaping a healthier diet. With some mindful choices, you can prepare meals that are nourishing, satisfying, and suited for long-term health. By adding a few simple but effective habits to your daily cooking, you can support better energy, steady blood sugar, and overall well-being. Here are seven simple cooking habits that can keep your diabetes diet under control.
7 Everyday Cooking Habits That Can Make Your Diabetes Diet Healthier
1. Choose Whole Grains Over Refined Ones
Refined grains like white rice or maida are quickly digested, leading to sudden blood sugar spikes. Switching to whole grains such as brown rice, oats, quinoa, or millets provides complex carbohydrates, more fibre, and a slower release of glucose. According to a 2022 research paper, the fibre in whole grains supports digestion and keeps you full for longer.
Tips in practice:
Make rotis with multigrain atta
Add rolled oats to breakfast
Swap refined rice in pulao with bajra
2. Cook With Less Oil
The type and amount of oil you use daily can affect both blood sugar management and heart health. Dr Sunali Sharma, Dietitian and Nutritionist at Amandeep Hospitals, advises choosing healthier oils like canola, olive, rice bran, flaxseed, or walnut oils. Reducing oil helps prevent insulin resistance and supports weight management.
Tips in practice:
Steam, grill, or bake instead of frying
Measure oil instead of pouring freely
3. Add More Vegetables to Every Dish
Vegetables are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins, making them vital for a diabetes-friendly diet, according to a June 2022 research paper. Seasonal vegetables are fresher, more nutrient-dense, and often budget-friendly. Filling half your plate with non-starchy vegetables balances meals naturally and complements other healthy choices.
Tips in practice:
Add spinach to dals
Toss colourful peppers into stir-fries
Prepare a side salad
4. Limit Salt Intake
Managing daily sodium intake is important as high salt intake can worsen blood pressure, especially for diabetics. A May 2022 study found that increased salt intake is associated with diabetes.
Tips in practice:
Use less added salt while cooking
Enhance flavour with spices, herbs, lemon juice, or roasted seeds
Coriander, ginger, and garlic add depth to curries
5. Prep Smart Snacks
Unplanned snacking often leads to consuming packaged foods high in sugar, sodium, or refined carbs. Preparing healthy snacks at home ensures better options are always available.
Smart snack ideas:
Roasted chana
Sprouts with vegetables
A handful of nuts
6. Stay Hydrated
Hydration plays a crucial role in blood sugar management but is often overlooked. Avoid sugary drinks and choose water, herbal teas, or traditional options like barley water and jeera water. These keep you refreshed while supporting digestion and metabolism.
Tips in practice:
Drink water, herbal teas, barley water, or jeera water
Keep a bottle of water nearby while cooking to remind yourself to sip regularly
7. Add Protein to Your Diet
Nutritionist Amita Gadre explains, "When you eat dal with rice or chicken with rice, the protein in these meals binds with the sugar, preventing a rapid spike in blood sugar levels." Protein also helps lower the overall glycaemic index.
Tips in practice:
Add lentils to soups
Include paneer cubes in sabzi
Pair protein with whole grains for balanced meals
Meal Planning, Portion Control, and Quick Recipe Ideas
Knowing what to eat is only part of the equation; how much and when you eat is equally important.
Practical tips:
Use the balanced plate method: 50% vegetables, 25% protein, 25% whole grains
Eat at regular intervals to prevent overeating and maintain energy
Prepare meals ahead by chopping vegetables or portioning snacks
Quick recipe ideas:
5-minute stir-fry with seasonal vegetables and tofu
Overnight oats with berries and nuts for breakfast
Foods to Eat for Better Blood Sugar Control
Leafy Greens: Spinach, methi, kale – rich in fibre and low in carbs
Whole Grains: Millets, oats, quinoa – release energy slowly and keep you full longer
Legumes and Beans: Moong dal, chickpeas, rajma – protein and fibre for long-lasting satiety
Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia – healthy fats and fibre
Low-Glycaemic Fruits: Berries, guava, apples – vitamins and antioxidants without spiking blood sugar
Foods to Avoid on a Diabetes Diet
Sugary Drinks: Sodas, packaged juices, energy drinks
Refined Carbs: White bread, maida-based snacks, instant noodles
Fried Foods: Samosas, pakoras, chips
Packaged Snacks: Biscuits, namkeen, processed foods
Sweets and Desserts: Gulab jamun, pastries, ice cream
How to Consume White Rice as a Diabetic
White rice alone does not automatically raise blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora explains, "Adding one spoon of ghee to rice can help you enjoy the food without worrying about diabetes."
How ghee makes rice diabetes-friendly:
Has Healthy Fat: Prevents sudden glucose spikes
Works as a Probiotic: Aids digestion and stabilises blood sugar
Rich in Omega-3: Keeps you full longer and reduces untimely snacking
Lifestyle Integration and Common Mistakes
Managing diabetes is not only about diet but also daily habits.
Lifestyle tips:
Walk for 10 minutes after meals to support blood sugar stability
Maintain regular sleep patterns
Stay consistent with meal timings
Common mistakes to avoid:
Skipping breakfast
Over-reliance on packaged snacks
Ignoring portion sizes
Integrating these small adjustments into cooking, meal planning, and lifestyle routines ensures your diabetes management is both effective and sustainable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
About Nikita NikhilMeet Nikita, a passionate soul with an insatiable love for two things in life: Bollywood and food! When she's not indulging in binge-watching sessions, Nikita can be found behind the lens capturing moments or expressing her creativity through painting.