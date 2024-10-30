Bananas are one of those fruits that just about everyone loves. They are easy to eat, packed with nutrition, and are available all year round - what's not to love? Plus, bananas can be incorporated into several recipes, making them a beloved favourite for many. However, like any other food, there are several misconceptions and myths surrounding the fruit. One of the most common is that consuming bananas can cause colds and coughs. If you're someone who frequently suffers from coughs and colds, we're sure someone has advised you to avoid eating bananas at some point. But is this really true, or have you been blindly following advice? Let's find out what nutritionist Amita Gadre has to say:

Can Eating Bananas Trigger Coughs And Colds? Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

According to Amita, colds and coughs are caused by viruses present in the air around us, not by bananas. She suggests not blaming the humble fruit if you're feeling under the weather. Bananas are packed with essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, and fibre. Plus, they are great for boosting energy and aiding digestion.

However, bananas may increase mucus production if you're already sick, especially if you have a cold. But they do not cause illness in the first place. Amita states that people with asthma or allergies may experience a mild reaction after consuming bananas - specifically overripe or cold ones. In the end, she advises you to stop blaming bananas and instead focus on enriching your diet with nutrient-rich foods. You can enjoy them as they are, or add them to your smoothies, oatmeal, and even yoghurt.

What Foods Can Help Keep Coughs And Colds At Bay?

You'll be happy to know that several foods can naturally help keep colds and coughs at bay. Among these, some you should consider incorporating into your diet include garlic, turmeric, tulsi, almonds, amla, lemon, and sweet potato. These foods are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients, helping you stay fit and healthy year-round, especially during the winter. If you're looking for some interesting immune-boosting recipe ideas, here are a few you can try.

So, the next time someone advises you not to eat bananas, you'll know whether to fall for that trap or not. Stay fit and healthy!