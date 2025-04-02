Sticky, chewy, and irresistibly sweet, dates are often called nature's candy. Their rich, caramel-like flavour makes them a favourite snack for many. Beyond their delicious taste, dates are also packed with essential vitamins and minerals that offer multiple health benefits. However, many believe that dates are best suited for winter, thinking they generate heat and warm up the body. But is this true? Experts break it down.





Do Dates Have A Warming Effect On The Body?

Not really. According to Ayurveda, hormone expert Dr Alka Vijayan explains that dates are actually cooling in nature, making them a great addition to summer diets. They are rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium, copper, iron, vitamin B6, and folic acid, offering a nutrient boost without the need for supplements. The warmth some people feel after eating dates is due to their dry, dehydrated nature rather than their nutritional composition.

How To Manage Dehydration After Eating Dates

If you experience thirst or dehydration after eating dates, pairing them with butter can help. Dr Vijayan suggests slitting a date open and adding a little butter. This combination helps balance vata and pitta, which may assist with issues such as excessive bleeding, haemorrhoids, and thirst.

What Is The Best Way To Eat Dates In Summer?

Nutritionist Dr Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital recommends consuming dates with mosambi (sweet lime) juice. The combination of vitamin C from mosambi and iron from dates enhances nutrient absorption. Another way to enjoy dates in warm weather is by soaking them for a few hours and eating them first thing in the morning.

Easy Ways To Include Dates In Your Diet

There are several ways to incorporate dates into your daily meals. Here are some easy and nutritious options:

1. Date Shake

The natural sweetness of dates makes them a perfect addition to shakes. Blend them with your favourite fruits to create a healthy, sugar-free drink.

2. Baked Goods

Dates add natural sweetness to cakes, breads, cookies, and pies. Simply chop them and mix them into your batter before baking.

3. Salads

Chopped dates can add a touch of sweetness and extra nutrition to your salads. Mix them with fresh vegetables and your preferred dressing for a flavourful boost.

4. Breakfast Cereals

According to the book Healing Foods, adding chopped dates to cereals can enhance their nutritional value. Sprinkle some over your morning meal for a wholesome start to the day.

Final Thoughts

While dates are often associated with winter, experts confirm they can be enjoyed year-round. Their cooling properties and rich nutrient profile make them a great addition to summer diets when paired correctly.





