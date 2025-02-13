The skin is the largest organ of the body, acting as a shield against environmental damage while also reflecting internal health. From hydration to nutrient absorption, everything you eat plays a role in how your skin looks and feels. If you have struggled with acne, dullness, or unexpected flare-ups, your diet could be a factor. You may already know that gut health affects the skin, making a balanced diet essential for a clear complexion. However, did you know that the wrong food combinations can make skin problems worse? Yes, you read that right!





Certain foods, when eaten together, may lead to poor digestion, which may contribute to skin issues. Let us find out how food combinations can influence skin health.

Can The Wrong Food Combinations Flare Up Skin Problems?

Yes! While it is well known that gut health has a direct impact on the skin, the wrong food combinations can worsen skin conditions. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, some food combinations can trigger unwanted reactions in the body. Eating incompatible foods together may lead to undigested metabolic waste in the gut.

What Happens In The Gut?

Undigested metabolic waste starts to rot, ferment, and release gases that can disrupt the gut lining. These toxins may then leak into the bloodstream and settle under the skin, leading to flare-ups and other skin issues.

Which Food Combinations Should You Avoid?

1. Fruits and Dairy

Fruits and dairy products should not be eaten together, according to experts. Most fruits are citric, meaning they have a lower pH level, while milk and dairy products have a neutral pH. Mixing the two may cause the milk to coagulate and break down, potentially leading to digestive discomfort and skin problems.

2. Fruits with Grains

Avoid combining fruits with grains or vegetables. Eating these together may slow digestion and lead to bloating, indigestion, and other issues.

3. Heated Honey

If you consume honey regularly, avoid heating it, as this can alter its beneficial properties. Instead, opt for simple food combinations that support digestion and reduce skin irritation.

Which Foods Are Good for the Skin?

To keep your skin healthy and hydrated, include certain foods and nutrients in your diet. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta recommends incorporating specific nutrients for a clearer and more radiant complexion.

1. Antioxidants for Skin Protection

Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which protect skin cells from damage. Pollution and stress accelerate ageing, leading to dullness and wrinkles. A colourful, seasonal diet provides a variety of antioxidants to support skin health.

2. Vitamin C for Collagen Production

Vitamin C is essential for collagen production, which keeps skin firm and youthful. It also helps protect against damage and premature ageing. Include foods like lemons, papaya, tomatoes, and guava in your daily diet for a natural boost.

3. Vitamin E for Skin Protection

Vitamin E helps shield the skin from UV damage and free radicals, which contribute to wrinkles and sagging. Good sources include almonds, avocados, hazelnuts, pine nuts, and sunflower or corn oil.

4. Selenium for Skin Health

Low selenium levels may lead to acne and premature ageing. This mineral helps neutralise skin-damaging free radicals and provides UV protection. Get your dose from lentils, brown rice, chicken, and Brazil nuts.

5. Healthy Fats for Radiance

Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids maintain hydration, skin tone, and softness. Good sources include flaxseeds, chia seeds, nuts, plant oils, and fatty fish-all of which promote glowing skin.





