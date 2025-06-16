Burnout happens when you are least expecting it. Sometimes, it is just that feeling of tiredness that you just can't solve, a mind that refuses to focus, or a body that feels heavier than usual. Most of us often turn to caffeine or sugar for a quick (but temporary) fix. But honestly, what your body really needs in these moments is comfort, balance, and nourishment. We understand that food can't get things done on your do-to list. But it can support your brain and energy in the process. So instead of another cup of chai or leftover chips, try feeding your fatigue with some nourishing foods. Here are 6 everyday foods that can help lift your spirits and bring back some mental clarity.





Here Are 6 Things To Eat When You're Feeling Burnt Out

1. Oats

Oats are packed with complex carbs that release energy slowly. This helps stabilise blood sugar and avoid energy crashes. Oats are also a good source of B vitamins like B1, which is important for energy production and nervous system function. As per a 2022 research, oats contain magnesium, an important mineral that reduces stress and burnout. You can make a warm bowl of masala oats or eat them sweet with some fruit and cinnamon. It is comforting, just when you genuinely need mental clarity.

2. Bananas

Bananas are nature's energy bars. This is because they are packed with natural sugars like glucose and fructose that quickly raise your energy levels. But more than that, bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which are often depleted when you are stressed. Just one banana can help restore those levels and support muscle relaxation and better mood regulation. Also, since they are handy, you can easily eat them on the go!

3. Dark Chocolate

Yes, this is your all-access pass to indulge in your favourite dark chocolate, in moderation, of course. A small square of dark chocolate, which has at least 70 per cent cocoa, can boost your mood almost instantly. As per 2022 research, eating dark chocolate stimulates the release of endorphins and contains compounds that reduce stress hormones. Moreover, unlike milk chocolate, dark chocolate also contains less sugar and has magnesium, which helps support the nervous system.

4. Coconut Water

When you are burnt out, you are often dehydrated without realising it. Coconut water is like a natural electrolyte drink that refreshes without artificial sugars. It's rich in potassium and helps restore the body's hydration balance gently. A deficiency of potassium may make your mood low. Unlike aerated drinks or overly sweet juices, coconut water cools you down, literally and figuratively. Keep a bottle chilled in the fridge and sip on it mid-morning or after a nap. It is especially helpful during hot months or after emotional exhaustion.

5. Eggs

Quick to make and super easy to digest, eggs are high in protein that your brain and body need when you feel extremely low. Eggs are packed with B vitamins, especially B12, which play a key role in energy metabolism and brain function. Scrambled, boiled, or made into a simple omelette, eggs can be great to cook and eat when you are feeling low and bummed out.

6. Greek Yoghurt

Rich in protein and probiotics, Greek Yoghurt is one thing that you should definitely eat when you're overwhelmed or stressed. The protein in Greek Yoghurt helps you stay full and balance your blood sugar levels. Plus, the calcium and magnesium content support a calm nervous system. Add a drizzle of honey or a handful of berries for antioxidants and natural sweetness. It's cooling, light on digestion and great for when you're feeling mentally foggy.





