Indigestion: This Bay Leaf Tea May Help Boost Digestion - Recipe Inside

Bay leaf tea may facilitate effective digestion

Highlights Bay leaf helps add flavour to a dish

Bay leaf is loaded with nutrients, effective for better digestion

This bay leaf tea recipe also includes the goodness of cinnamon

A spice rack in any Indian kitchen is the melting pot for versatility. It is loaded with several herbs and spices that not only add flavours to our food but also have a plethora of health benefiting properties. While cloves help keep cough and cold at bay, turmeric is a store-house of several essential nutrients. Another such spice is bay leaf (or as we call it tej patta in Hindi). Commonly used in biryani, pulao and most of the Indian recipes, bay leaf helps add flavour to a dish. Besides, it is also used as traditional medicine for centuries.





Health Benefits Of Bay Leaf:

Tej patta is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin A, C, B6, iron, potassium and more and have a strong effect on the gastrointestinal system. The compounds found in this spice are known to improve digestion, soothe irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and promote overall gut health. Bay leaf is also known to control stress hormones and helps you calm down and relax. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory properties in the spice protect our body from inflammation.





We bring you a bay leaf tea concoction that may facilitate effective digestion by breaking down the nutrients. It also includes the goodness of cinnamon that helps speed up metabolism and digestion. This may further help in weight loss. As per Dr Anju Sood, a Bengaluru-based nutritionist, the all-in-one spice "is a stimulator of insulin and helps increasing one's metabolic rate." Cinnamon may help to lower the carbon dioxide levels in the stomach, aiding better digestion.

How To Make Bay Leaf Tea | Tej Patta Tea For Better Digestion:

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 small bay leaves (tej patta)





1 cinnamon stick or half teaspoon cinnamon powder





1.5-2 cups water





Lemon and honey, optional





Method:

Step 1. Boil water with bay leaf and cinnamon for 5-6 minutes.





Step 2. Switch off the flame and close the lid for 3-4 minutes.





Step 2. Now, strain the water in a cup and add lemon and honey if you want.





Drink this tea and give a healthy start to your day. But always remember, to consult an expert before venturing into any lifestyle-related changes.











Promoted

(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)













