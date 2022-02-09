Ginger forms an intrinsic part of Indian cooking. It lends a crispy hotness and strong flavour to many of our dishes - and we just love using ginger in our curries, broths and stews. You can, in fact, find ginger lying around in your fridge across the year. What makes it yet special for all is the rich nutrient-profile. Besides perking up your meal, ginger also offers a pool of benefits year-round. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis." You can add ginger to chai, kadha, and detox-water and of course, your daily meal. Adding to its benefits, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared a story on Instagram explaining why one must cook with ginger (or adrak).





Home Remedies: Here're 3 Reasons To Cook With Adrak:

1. Promotes Blood Circulation:

Ginger helps enhance blood circulation throughout the body by stimulation of the heart muscle and by diluting circulating blood. This enhances cellular metabolism and helps relieve cramp and tension.





2. Anti-Inflammatory Effect:





The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger can reduce muscle pain after intense physical activity.





3. Boost Metabolism:





Ginger appears to speed up emptying of the stomach which can benefit people with indigestion and related stomach discomfort.





Now that you have nutritionist Lovneet Batra's quick-tips handy, we suggest including adrak in your daily diet and enjoy healthy living. Wondering how to include more of ginger in your diet? Here are some easy and fun tips for you:

Here Are 3 Ways To Include Ginger In Your Daily Diet:

1. You can add ginger in your chai.





2. You can start your day with ginger-infused detox water.





3. Include ginger in your everyday dal, sabzi and soup.





But always remember, moderation is the key. And always consult an expert before adapting to any lifestyle change.





Eat healthy, stay safe!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.