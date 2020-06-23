Ever Tried Oats Kheer? This Guilt-Free Dessert Is A Dieter's Dream Come True!

Make sure you roast the oats for four to five minutes before they're added to kheer

For a person who has an intense case of sweet tooth, dieting is never really an easy decision. With the plethora of sugary treats around us, it is quite a task to go off-sugar. Countless people try every day and fail- but should that bog them down? Not really. There are plenty of natural sugar substitutes that could help you satisfy your cravings, without toppling your calorie load for the day. Now that we are on the subject of substitutes, one can always envision traditional desserts in a new avatar, by playing with some ingredients here and there. For example, substitute carb-dense rice with something more protein rich like oats! Surprised? Don't be. Oats have been our breakfast staple for a long time now. But, they are equally scrummy in desserts too! This is perhaps because passionate bakers often use oats in their baked goods like cookies, crumbles and cakes.





You would be surprised to know that even in non-baked desserts oats could do wonders. Take for instance, this oats kheer. If you want you can add a spoon of sugar to it, but because of the dates, cinnamon and raisins present in the dessert, you never really miss the 'sugariness' here. You could also add some honey to make it tad sweeter. Make sure you roast the oats for four to five minutes; this will help add a slight nuttiness to the kheer, making it all the more delectable. Make sure you add oats only when the milk has come to a boil, and let it boil until it becomes thick. Do keep stirring to avoid lumps.

Oats has been our breakfast staple since time immemorial





Oats kheer is super quick to make and a hit among both kids and adults, alike. You can have it post lunch or dinner, or simply whip it up for yourself each time you are cravings something sweet.





Here is a step-by-step recipe of oats kheer that you can try making at home. Make this today and let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments below.





We would also love to know how you are trying to cut back on sugar. Are you also experimenting with healthy substitutes? We'd love to hear about them too! Feel free to write to us.







