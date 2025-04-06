For many people who menstruate, maintaining a regular menstrual cycle can feel like a mystery. Stress, diet, and hormonal imbalances are several factors that can affect the cycle. In the search for solutions, we often turn to herbal teas, supplements, and even drastic diet changes, hoping to regulate a healthy cycle. But these affect each body differently. While some methods work, others fail to produce the desired results, leaving us frustrated and looking for alternatives. What if a simple addition to your daily diet could naturally support hormonal balance and help regulate your periods? This is where flaxseeds, also known as alsi, come into the limelight. These tiny, nutrient-rich seeds are extremely beneficial for menstrual health. Let us look at how flaxseeds can support your menstrual cycle.





Also Read: Eating For Comfort: 6 Foods To Be Mindful Of During Your Period

What Are the Benefits of Eating Flaxseeds?

Flaxseeds are known for their impressive nutritional profile. According to the book Healing Foods by Dorling Kindersley, flaxseeds help the body in several ways.

1. Supports Heart Health

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower triglyceride levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.

2. Boosts Digestion

These seeds contain mucilaginous fibre, which promotes gut health, prevents constipation, and supports smooth digestion.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar

The fibre content in flaxseeds slows digestion, which helps prevent sudden blood sugar spikes and supports diabetes management.

4. Helps Manage Weight

Flaxseeds are energy-dense and, thanks to their fibre content, can keep you full for longer. This makes them a beneficial ingredient for weight loss and appetite control.

How Do Flaxseeds Help Regulate Your Periods?

Now that you know how flaxseeds benefit your overall health, let us understand how they may help regulate your period cycle. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, flaxseeds are not only rich in omega-3 fatty acids but also contain a compound called lignans. Lignans are a type of phytoestrogen that may help regulate hormone levels. They can reduce symptoms related to menstruation and menopause. Moreover, eating flaxseeds may contribute to more consistent menstrual cycles.

What Is the Best Way to Consume Flaxseeds?

According to the expert, the most effective way to consume flaxseeds is in powdered form. Grind the flaxseeds and store the powder in the refrigerator for up to six days. This helps the body absorb the nutrients more efficiently.

5 Simple Ways to Include Flaxseeds in Your Diet

If you are looking for easy ways to incorporate flaxseeds into your meals, here are some quick and nutritious ideas to try:

1. Flaxseed Chutney

Roast flaxseeds and blend them with garlic, red chillies, and salt for a flavourful chutney. It pairs well with regular meals.

2. Smoothies

Add a teaspoon of ground flaxseeds to your morning smoothie for a boost of fibre and omega-3. They work well with ingredients like bananas, yoghurt, and honey.

3. Raita

Mix flaxseed powder into your favourite raita, whether cucumber, boondi, or mint. It increases the nutritional value without affecting the flavour.

4. Chapati

Add ground flaxseeds to your atta while kneading dough for chapatis or parathas. It enhances the health quotient of daily meals.

5. Sprinkle Over Breakfast

Whether you are eating poha, upma, or curd, a teaspoon of flaxseeds adds a mild crunch and various health benefits.





Also Read:7 Brilliant Home Remedies for Period Pain





Note: Excess of anything can negatively affect health. When consuming flaxseeds, avoid exceeding one teaspoon per day. Overconsumption may cause gastric issues and discomfort.