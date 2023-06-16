We often hear health experts recommend including omega-3-rich foods in our diet. But have you ever wondered why? Most of us pay attention to all other types of vitamins and minerals, which are crucial too, but we often forget to check our omega-3 levels. These fatty acids fall under the category of 'polyunsaturated fatty acids,' or PUFA, which are essential for our overall health. From improving our cognitive abilities and heart health to improving the functioning of cells, they play a crucial role in a whole range of bodily activities. And if our body lacks this fatty acid, it can lead to several other health issues. So, how do we become more aware of such symptoms? To help you out, here is a list of common warning signs to watch out for to prevent this deficiency and some foods that you can incorporate into your diet to boost it.

What Are Signs Of Omega-3 Deficiency? Here Are 5 Warning Signs To Watch Out For:

1. Joint Pain

Joint pain is something that most of us usually associate with calcium deficiency. But it could actually be an indication of low omega-3 levels in your body. Research shows that omega-3 helps improve the quality of bones and can prevent bone-related issues such as fractures and arthritis. So, if you're experiencing any sort of discomfort in your bones, it's good to boost your body with some foods that can help replenish the levels.

2. Fatigue

Have you been experiencing intense fatigue lately? Are you unable to complete daily tasks that you were able to do with ease before? These may be signs that you're omega-3 deficient. While fatigue can be caused by a variety of reasons, there is no doubt that a lack of fatty acids in your diet could be one of them. Omega-3 is responsible for producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps produce energy in our cells.

3. Brittle Nails

Do your nails break easily? Are they rather dry and brittle? If yes, then this could be a sign of omega-3 deficiency too. Omega-3 fatty acids help provide nourishment to the cells in the nail bed. It's the reason behind giving them that healthy and shiny appearance that we all desire. Thus, make sure to alter your diet and include omega-3-rich foods in your diet to promote healthy nail growth.

4. Dry Skin

We all desire skin that has a healthy glow to it. And when it becomes dry, we usually blame it on the weather or the skin products that we use. But it could actually also be a way for your body to indicate that it lacks omega-3. Just like it helps provide nourishment to the cells of the nails, it does the same for skin cells. So, if you've been experiencing skin irritation, dry patchiness, and redness, you must boost your omega-3 diet.

5. Brain Fog

Brain fog occurs when we are unable to think with clarity. You may be forgetful or even find it hard to concentrate on important things. If you've been experiencing such symptoms lately, then this too could be a telltale sign of omega-3 deficiency. Studies indicate that including omega-3-rich foods in your diet can help boost memory and boost your overall brain health, preventing depression as well.

What To Eat If You Are Omega-3 Deficient?

Now that we're better aware of the symptoms of omega-3 deficiency, you must be wondering: what are some foods that can help boost it? It's no secret that fish is considered to be the best source of omega-3. Some of these include salmon, tuna, and sardines. However, if you're a vegetarian, don't worry. There are some excellent options for you as well, such as chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and soybean oil. According to your dietary preferences, you may consider including these foods in your diet to boost your omega-3 levels and prevent health problems. Click here to find out more about such foods.





Now that you know about these foods, try to incorporate them into your diet to prevent omega-3 deficiency. Stay fit and stay healthy!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.