Let's be real – who doesn't love a good dessert? A bowl of kheer or a slice of cake can turn any day around. But when those sugar cravings hit hard, it can feel like you're losing control, right? Well, those intense cravings might be your body's way of telling you something's off! Yep, health experts say too many cravings can be due to blood sugar imbalances, not enough protein, stress, or even other medical reasons. While some issues need a doctor's advice, a few simple tweaks to your routine might help kick those cravings to the curb.





Ayurvedic expert Nidhi Pandya has a super easy fix for this – just chew your food properly! She broke it down on her Insta, @my_ayurvedic_life, and we're all ears.

How Chewing Your Food Could Be The Key To Stopping Sugar Cravings

According to Nidhi Pandya, if you chew your food for long enough, it starts tasting sweet. This happens because of a sneaky enzyme in your saliva called amylase. Amylase breaks down the complex carbs in your food into simpler sugars like maltose. It kicks off digestion right in your mouth, mixing with your food as you chew.





And before you know it, you've satisfied that sweet craving – without even realizing it!

Other Benefits of Chewing Your Food Like a Pro

Nidhi Pandya says chewing your food doesn't just help with sugar cravings; it also helps with weight management, digestion, and even your oral health. Here are some awesome perks of taking your time with each bite:

Better digestion:

Chewing breaks down those tricky carbs and fibres, making it way easier for your stomach to do its job.

Keeps you full longer:

Taking time to chew means you'll feel full sooner. Your brain gets the “I'm done” message, and you'll avoid overeating.

More flavour, more satisfaction:

When you slow down, you really get to savour all the flavours and enjoy your food more.

Balanced blood sugar levels:

Chewing thoroughly helps prevent those blood sugar spikes that can lead to cravings and even diabetes over time.





So, next time you sit down to eat, slow it down and enjoy each bite – your body (and taste buds) will thank you!





